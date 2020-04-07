USD/CAD Price Testing Support as Sell-Off Gathers Pace

Welcome back Chris and congratulations! https://t.co/jcKdptyGsx

I’ve been away since the end of January as I’ve been on paternity leave, welcoming the birth of my first daughter! Both mom and baby are healthy, and given how much the world has changed over the past 10 weeks, that’s all I can really ask for. I hope everyone is staying safe. https://t.co/jXeqyD9Qid

Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.52% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.96% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.88% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.65% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.63% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/5GoIdKorki

Coming up at half past the hour - my weekly free webinar on #trading #sentiment. Please join me if you can. The link is here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?ref-author=essex&CHID=9&QPID=917711

GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback? MOre details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/04/07/GBPSD-Price-Recovery-On-Hold-Will-Bears-Comeback-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/CoFcWIse3g

Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 3.38% Wall Street: 2.96% France 40: 2.58% US 500: 2.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JPXn1cF3E6

Foreign exchange – or “#forex” – markets often pay close attention to politics and central bank policy. We offer a model for traders to gauge their impact on exchange rates. Get your market insight from @ZabelinDimitri and @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/FbXc1Awu6a https://t.co/Gv2n6g1DBD

OPEC source says OPEC+ oil production cuts would depend on how much US, Canada, Brazil and others will propose to reduce, adds that baseline level for oil cuts are yet to be agreed after production of some members jumped in April #OOTT

Kuwait has informed buyers that it will postpone announcement of its May OSP by a few days beyond April 10th amid OPEC+ meeting, according to sources