Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
2020-04-07 20:10:00
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
2020-04-07 11:20:00
USD/CAD Price Testing Support as Sell-Off Gathers Pace
2020-04-07 08:42:00
2020-04-07 08:42:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Surges into Resistance– GLD Levels
2020-04-07 17:00:00
2020-04-07 17:00:00
Gold Prices Slip From 1-Month Peak on Coronavirus Slowdown Hope
2020-04-07 07:15:00
2020-04-07 07:15:00
Price Action Setups: Dow, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
2020-04-07 20:10:00
2020-04-07 20:10:00
GBP/USD Price Recovery On Hold - Will Bears Comeback?
2020-04-07 09:37:00
2020-04-07 09:37:00
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
2020-04-06 23:00:00
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite

2020-04-07 21:30:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Forecast:

  • The Nikkei 225 retraced another attempt higher as resistance at 20,000 keeps price contained
  • USD/JPY also moved lower as its mission to reclaim recent highs was temporarily extinguished
  • Still, risk appetite is crucial for continued gains in both markets and the fundamental landscape is becoming accommodative

Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite

The Nikkei 225 pulled back from the 20,000 area after an early run toward the level sputtered out. Still, recent price action has seen bulls make various attempts at overhead resistance with the move on April 7 establishing a new high above the March 25 peak around 19,650. With a fresh high on the chart, bulls may look to venture further in the days ahead should support around 19,040 and 18,220 hold if selling persists.

Nikkei 225 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (June 2018 – April 2020)

nikkei 225 price chart daily

To be sure, an apparent slowdown in coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States has helped boost investor sentiment that should drive risk appetite. Similarly, a “do whatever it takes” mentality from the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan – among other major central banks – has renewed the confidence of many market participants. Together, fewer coronavirus cases and unprecedented central bank intervention will look to drive the Nikkei 225 higher in the days to come.

USD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (May 2018 – April 2020)

usd/jpy daily price chart

The same can be argued for USD/JPY. While extreme risk aversion and panic had bolstered the US Dollar’s standing in early and mid-March, recent price action would suggest a return to normalcy for USD/JPY where the Greenback rallies in tandem with risk assets and the Yen rallies alongside “safer” investments like gold and US Treasuries.

Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

With that in mind, continued appetite for risk may see USD/JPY probe resistance overhead around the 109.69 mark where two trendlines collide. Prior to the area of confluence, a nearby Fibonacci level at 108.82 may also look to influence price to some degree. Should the pair break beneath 108.82, the 200-day simple moving average narrowly beneath should act as a formidable opponent to further selling.

While traders’ asses current market conditions and appropriate valuations, it would appear the Nikkei 225 and USD/JPY currency cross are firmly beholden to risk trends. Therefore, monitoring market volatility via the VIX index may provide key insight into the two market’s going forward. In the interim, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

