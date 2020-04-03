We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD Price Trades sub-1.0800 After Shocking Final PMI Data
2020-04-03 11:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip As Doubts Grow Over Saudi, Russia Truce
2020-04-03 07:02:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: SPX, USD, EUR/USD, Nasdaq 100
2020-04-02 19:32:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Faces Key Resistance Level
2020-04-03 10:08:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Continued Indecision
2020-04-03 08:00:00
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
2020-04-03 11:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Eurozone PMIs and EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • Final Eurozone Composite PMI reading hits a record low.
  • EUR/USD Struggling to stay above 1.0800.
{{GUIDE|BUILDING_CONFIDENCE-IN_TRADING|}}

EUR/USD Under Heavy Downside Pressure

The final Markit PMI readings for March showed the dramatic downturn in business activity across the single-block, putting an already weak Euro under further pressure. According to Chris Williamson, chief business analyst at IHS Markit, the data indicate the Eurozone economy ‘is already contracting at an annualized rate approaching 10%, with worse inevitably to come in the near future’. Employment is expected to fall at a faster rate in the coming months, despite government measures, while the ultimate economic cost of the virus ‘cannot be accurately estimated until we get more clarity on the duration and scale of the pandemic’.

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

EUR/USD continues this week’s meltdown and is now eyeing 1.0777 and lower. A break and close below here exposes the recently made three-year low at 1.0636, wiping out all of the March 2020 eight-and-a-half-point rally. Today’s US NFP report may be the catalyst for this move, although today’s report will not capture all the recent job destruction which will become clear in next month’s release. One report (Bloomberg) suggests that early consensus numbers for April may show a 20 million increase in unemployment resulting in an unemployment rate of 15% in the US.

Live US NFP coverage from 12:15 GMT (13:15 UK)

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2019 – April 3, 2020)

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 32% -20% -1%
Weekly 37% 4% 18%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

What is your view on EURUSD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.