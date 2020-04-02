US Dollar Gyrates on Record Breaking Jobless Claims

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
News
Euro Outlook Shaky After ECB Warns of Sovereign Debt Crisis 2.0
2020-04-02 07:00:00
EUR/USD Levels to Watch as Rebound from 2020 Low Unravels
2020-04-02 01:00:00
News
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
2020-04-02 09:30:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Watch How Price Action Unfolds in Down-move
2020-04-02 13:30:00
Dow Gaps Lower to Start the Quarter as Treasury Liquidity Overrides US ISM Figure
2020-04-02 04:15:00
News
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
Gold Prices Lower As US Dollar Holds Up Amid Coronavirus Worries
2020-04-02 07:14:00
News
Japanese Yen to Win Safe-Haven Battle Over Gold Prices: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-02 11:20:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
News
Swiss Franc, US Dollar, Yen May Rise on Fear of Maket Closures
2020-04-02 04:00:00
Australian Dollar at Risk as AUD/USD Descends, Yen May Fall Ahead
2020-04-02 00:00:00
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 8.12% Silver: 3.47% Gold: 1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Jnb0xAyuqB
  • 🇺🇸 USD Durable Goods Orders (FEB F), Actual: 1.2% Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • Tune in to @PeterHanksFX 's #webinar at 11:00 AM ET/3:00 PM GMT to learn how to identify trends with trader #sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/bvwYqq783I
  • 🇺🇸 USD Factory Orders (FEB), Actual: 0.0% Expected: 0.2% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.89%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/yzxgVahyTK
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 6.50% Silver: 2.74% Gold: 0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gf1vAZ5O9A
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Durable Goods Orders (FEB F) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.2% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Factory Orders (FEB) due at 14:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.2% Previous: -0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-02
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.34% Wall Street: -0.48% France 40: -0.49% Germany 30: -1.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eSwVgbz22r
  • Trump says 51 large cargo planes on the way with medical equipment - BBG
US Dollar Gyrates on Record Breaking Jobless Claims

2020-04-02 12:39:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Record Breaking Initial Jobless Claims as COVID-19 Continues Assault on Economy Talking Points:

  • Jobless claims rise to new record of 6.64 million amid virus pandemic
  • Dow Jones set to open higher despite dismal jobless claims
  • Markets now await Friday’s non-farm payrolls report

US weekly jobless claims crossed the wires at 6.64 million Thursday morning, breaking the previous all-time high record of 3.28 million set just last week. COVID-19 continues to ravage its way through the economy as the virus continues to spread despite aggressive social distancing standards set by federal and State governments. The US Dollar was largely unchanged as the figure crossed the wires, but US equity markets appear set to open higher on the open.

US Dollar Chart (1-Min Chart)

US Dollar Jobless Claims

Chart Created by Thomas Westwater in TradingView

The chances for a recession now appear imminent as economic fallout from the coronavirus continues to mount. Equity markets started the second quarter with a steep decline on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Index sinking over 900 points. This follows the worst ever Q1 performance for the closely watched index, dropping 23.1 percent.

US Jobless Claims Hits New Record

US Initial Jobless claims record

While initial jobless claims provide timely data on the impact of the current pandemic to the labor market, other economic data this week reflected the grim situation with ISM’s manufacturing survey showing the largest drop in new orders since 2009. Friday will provide further insight into just how severe the virus impacted the US economy last month with March’s non-farm payrolls and ISM’s services PMI survey set to release.

Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
Oil Price Outlook: Ravaged Oil Market Needs a Russia - Saudi Arabia Production Deal
2020-04-02 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Outlook Poor, GBP/USD Stable
2020-04-02 08:00:00
USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier
USD/MXN Price Volatility Continues as Pair Probes Topside Barrier
2020-04-01 22:35:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Headwinds Remain for AUD/USD
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: Headwinds Remain for AUD/USD
2020-04-01 18:25:00
