Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI

German Chancellor Merkel: - Not able to say how long restrictive measure will go on for - Spread of virus has somewhat slowed in Germany $DAX $EURUSD

Going live in 5 for today's equity webinar. We've got a lot to talk about with earnings season on the horizon and what to expect Join here - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2

Hopefully most are not looking at these various March manufacturing and service activity reports beating expectations and thinking "maybe it won't get too bad..." It will before the genuine recovery starts. https://t.co/ZQJZt11316

Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.59% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.93% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cmMh1POJSe

RT @JMahony_IG: If stocks roll over, I see $AUDJPY and $EURJPY as being potential big losers. The former has already started playing out to…

Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -2.73% US 500: -3.04% Germany 30: -3.40% France 40: -3.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZmexTCqUkS

Not the open you want to see either with a rising wedge and especially not with the backdrop of extreme volatility these past weeks. $SPX and gaps: https://t.co/zL0E2iQH9S

Natural Gas Price: Eyes A Test of $1.500 Threshold- Nat Gas Weekly Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/01/Natural-Gas-Price-Eyes-A-Test-of-1.500-Threshold-Nat-Gas-Weekly-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/1EkdcknGHM

🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 27), Actual: 13833k Expected: 3920k Previous: 1623k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01