We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
How Do Politics and Central Banks Impact FX Markets?
2020-04-01 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
Dow Ends Worst Quarter Since 1987, Oil a Record and Trump Talks Infrastructure
2020-04-01 03:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI
2020-04-01 14:36:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Revisiting the Lows?
2020-04-01 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
2020-04-01 09:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Uneasy at $20/Barrel, Eyeing Trump and Putin
2020-04-01 07:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Recovery is at Stake – Levels & Thresholds to Keep in Focus
2020-04-01 09:37:00
US Dollar May Rise vs GBP, Euro Ahead of PMI Data Cascade
2020-04-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen and US Dollar Rise as Wall Street Drops. USD/JPY Eyes Resistance
2020-04-01 00:00:00
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Oil Price, US Rates Analysis: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-03-31 10:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • German Chancellor Merkel: - Not able to say how long restrictive measure will go on for - Spread of virus has somewhat slowed in Germany $DAX $EURUSD
  • Going live in 5 for today's equity webinar. We've got a lot to talk about with earnings season on the horizon and what to expect Join here - https://t.co/rmwDABTiN2
  • Hopefully most are not looking at these various March manufacturing and service activity reports beating expectations and thinking "maybe it won't get too bad..." It will before the genuine recovery starts. https://t.co/ZQJZt11316
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.18% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.08% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.59% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.93% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.94% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cmMh1POJSe
  • RT @JMahony_IG: If stocks roll over, I see $AUDJPY and $EURJPY as being potential big losers. The former has already started playing out to…
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -2.73% US 500: -3.04% Germany 30: -3.40% France 40: -3.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ZmexTCqUkS
  • Not the open you want to see either with a rising wedge and especially not with the backdrop of extreme volatility these past weeks. $SPX and gaps: https://t.co/zL0E2iQH9S
  • Natural Gas Price: Eyes A Test of $1.500 Threshold- Nat Gas Weekly Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2020/04/01/Natural-Gas-Price-Eyes-A-Test-of-1.500-Threshold-Nat-Gas-Weekly-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/1EkdcknGHM
  • 🇺🇸 USD DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories (MAR 27), Actual: 13833k Expected: 3920k Previous: 1623k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-04-01
  • Bear Market Rally: With portfolio rebalancing out of the way, we feel current price action shows a truer reflection of the current risk appetite towards #equity markets and given the current uncertainty.Get your equity market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/lQ7KljUzho https://t.co/mefGQ1YGps
Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI

Dow Jones Bounces Off Lows, Remains Under Pressure After US PMI

2020-04-01 14:36:00
Thomas Westwater, Contributor
Share:

Virus Drags ISM Manufacturing New Orders to 11-Year Low

  • ISM manufacturing PMI 49.1 versus expectations of 44.5
  • New orders drops sharply as covid-19 crushes firm demand
  • Markets now focus on Friday’s NFP report

Wednesday morning brought the release of the ISM manufacturing PMI survey for March with a print of 49.1, beating expectations of 44.5. The Dow Jones moved modestly higher following the reports release, however us equity indexes remain well in the red after Trump announced the country will see a hard two weeks from the impact of covid-19 on Tuesday night.

Dow Jones (1-Min Chart)

Dow Jones Chart

Source: IG Charts

Diving into the survey, new orders dropped to an 11-year low at 42.2, reflecting a step drop off in demand from firms. The dismal figure confirms that manufacturing activity in the United States took a hard hit as covid-19 spread throughout the country prompting many states to issue stay-at-home orders. One survey respondent in the report noted that “All North American manufacturing plants have ceased operations or drastically scaled back as a result of customer plant closing and other responses to COVID-19.”

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Thomas Westwater
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

The employment segment of the index also pointed to trouble in the sector with its employment index dropping to 43.8. This follows last weeks record breaking jobless claims figure. Markets now turn focus towards the upcoming non-farm payrolls report due out this Friday with expectations for the loss of 100k jobs.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?
EUR/GBP Price Outlook: Is There Light at the End of the Tunnel?
2020-04-01 11:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Revisiting the Lows?
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Revisiting the Lows?
2020-04-01 11:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Rebound Struggles as Bearish Chart Formation Builds
2020-04-01 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as UK Bank Stocks Tumble
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Stable as UK Bank Stocks Tumble
2020-04-01 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.