ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Braces For ZEW Data, Retail Sales as Virus Sours Sentiment
2020-03-17 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Bounce From Chart Support
2020-03-17 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices on Verge of Testing 2016 Lows and Worse
2020-03-17 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Climbs off the Lows but Recovery Remains Unlikely
2020-03-16 18:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Drops 13 Percent, VIX Soars Past 80, Mind Correlations and Liquidity
2020-03-17 03:00:00
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
2020-03-16 20:40:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Finds Support- Coronavirus Timeline Grows
2020-03-17 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Are Gold Prices Still a Safe-Haven?
2020-03-17 10:05:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Advance Set to Continue
2020-03-17 09:00:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/MXN, USD/JPY & Gold
2020-03-16 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
Japanese Yen Beating US Dollar In Coronavirus Haven Battle
2020-03-17 03:25:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New York City Mayor considering a shelter in place order, decision to be made in next 48 hours
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 1.27% Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Silver: -1.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/5f6yNCEwcy
  • Dow Jones pushes above 21,200 as lawmakers and Treasury coordinate on fiscal response $DJI https://t.co/o6HL9PESDr
  • As the #coronavirus spreads unabated, some European stock markets are banning short-sellers to try and stem the ongoing losses in the #equity markets. Get your market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/64dFLiew8Q https://t.co/THiOXSung5
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.44%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 71.41%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/8EjnDTSyqz
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 4.11% Wall Street: 3.21% France 40: -0.19% Germany 30: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vw7sCqrpeq
  • Here is the monthly chart of the US 1-month Treasury yield (candle) overlaid with the 10-year Treasury yield. We've been here on the short end when the Fed was near zero. The steady drop in the longer curve is a long-term and progressive phenomena https://t.co/zHGiThUAVC
  • UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says a £330 bln stimulus package is being drafted to support businesses during the coronavirus response
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +4.09% #BITCOINCASH +5.38% #ETHEREUM +1.94% #RIPPLE +1.11% #LITECOIN 3.46%
  • LIVE NOW: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/1338844901231735299
ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now

2020-03-17 18:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Forecast:

  • The ASX 200 will look to hold above a Fibonacci level derived from the 2009 to 2020 bull run
  • The Nikkei 225 may look for assistance from horizontal levels nearby as selling appears to slow
  • Despite relatively calm price action, volatility remains immense compared to historical averages

ASX 200 & Nikkei 225 Price Outlook: Stocks and Sentiment Steady, For Now

The Australian and Japanese equity markets have suffered alongside their developed, and indeed global, counterparts this month and were some of the first to feel the parasitic economic effects of the coronavirus. Now that the virus has become a global pandemic and governments have responded in addition to their central banks, it appears market panic has stalled – at least for the time being. In turn, global equity markets have moved off their lows after suffering a historic daily decline on Monday.

ASX 200 Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame (2009 – 2020)

ASX 200 price chart

Chart created with TradingView

While sentiment has surely improved, it also remains undeniably vulnerable as the world grapples with an unprecedented economic headwind. Therefore, continued volatility is likely – as the VIX would suggest – and technical trading levels may still be tested. In the case of the ASX 200, the RBA has offered lower rates in an attempt to buoy its economy.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Moving forward, the Australian equity index will look to trade above the Fibonacci level around 4,665 which is derived from the Fibonacci retracement drawn from the 2009 lows and 2020 high. To the topside, initial resistance in the event of a sustained recovery may reside around the 2018 low at 5,400 followed by confluent resistance near 5,620.

Nikkei 225 Price Outlook

Shifting to the Japanese Nikkei 225, price action reveals a similarly dire picture despite a relatively low number of domestic coronavirus cases given the country’s proximity to the initial outbreak and size. Nevertheless, central bank intervention has been offered and stimulus assured so the Nikkei 225 has enjoyed its own pause above support around 16,110 – the index’s November 2016 swing low.

Nikkei 225 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (March 2016 – March 2020)

nikkei 225 daily price chart

Nevertheless, the Japanese economy stood on shaky footing prior to the global pandemic and analysts already harbored concerns regarding the country’s dependency on stimulus from its central bank. Thus, I am hesitant to suggest the Nikkei will enjoy a parabolic recovery should risk appetite reemerge in earnest, but initial resistance will look to reside around 18,212 followed by the 19,050 area regardless.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 18
( 15:03 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Weekly Stock Market Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

While it appears traders and investors are beginning to consider risk exposure once again, the fundamental situation remains extremely fluid and volatile. With this in mind, it is important to stay cognizant of the most recent developments by checking back at DailyFX.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed
European Stock Exchanges Ban Short-Selling, Massive Stimulus Needed
2020-03-17 13:30:00
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
Market Sentiment Showing Few Signs of Recovering | Webinar
2020-03-17 13:00:00
US Dollar Surges on Funding Market Distress Signal: Risk of Explosive Breakout
US Dollar Surges on Funding Market Distress Signal: Risk of Explosive Breakout
2020-03-17 12:25:00
EUR/USD Price Slides After Eurozone and German Sentiment Crashes
EUR/USD Price Slides After Eurozone and German Sentiment Crashes
2020-03-17 10:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
News & Analysis at your fingertips.