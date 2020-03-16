We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher

Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher

2020-03-16 20:40:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Stock Market Crash Update:

  • The Dow Jones declined -12.93% (-2997 points), the second largest in history
  • Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 fell -12.32% and the S&P 500 -11.98%
  • Despite a series of Fed and governmental measures, volatility and losses may continue as the VIX extended higher into the close

Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher

Stock losses continued this week despite a series of measures from the world’s major central banks and governments. Evidently, the monetary and fiscal policy changes were unable to undo the perceived impact of containment procedures which look to eviscerate the global economy. As a result, equities have suffered significantly with a few sectors and stocks enduring particularly acute pain.

Dow Jones Price Chart, Percent off High

dow jones price chart

Chart Created with YCharts

This story is developing, check back for updates…

In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

