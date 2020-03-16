Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher

Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.92% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.70% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bts73SsClo

Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.62% Gold: -1.66% Silver: -12.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/JgxS0SjF3G

Strip the name off the chart and this pattern has a bullish bend to it. Then, to think a bullish move would represent a weak USD is a head scratcher. https://t.co/G3mEJSJy1U

The Mexican #Peso has crumbled alongside the crude #oil price crash due to the subsequent strain exerted on state-owned Pemex. Get your market update from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/6oPjjtZytj #OOTT https://t.co/8HZXEs5eRQ

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.26%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 76.04%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/M8PqGOcfuk

President Trump says the stock market will take care of itself

US Equity Close: $SPX -11.57% $DJI -12.94% $NDX -12.32% $RUT -14.58% $VIX +25.22

🇳🇿 NZD Westpac Consumer Confidence (1Q), Actual: 104.2 Expected: N/A Previous: 109.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-16