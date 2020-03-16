Stocks Suffer Second Largest Decline in History as VIX Extends Higher
Stock Market Crash Update:
- The Dow Jones declined -12.93% (-2997 points), the second largest in history
- Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 fell -12.32% and the S&P 500 -11.98%
- Despite a series of Fed and governmental measures, volatility and losses may continue as the VIX extended higher into the close
Stock losses continued this week despite a series of measures from the world’s major central banks and governments. Evidently, the monetary and fiscal policy changes were unable to undo the perceived impact of containment procedures which look to eviscerate the global economy. As a result, equities have suffered significantly with a few sectors and stocks enduring particularly acute pain.
Dow Jones Price Chart, Percent off High
Chart Created with YCharts
Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com
