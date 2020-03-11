We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Unfinished Uptrend Move, Euro vs US Dollar Price Forecast
2020-03-11 10:45:00
ECB President Lagarde Warns of Risks to Financial Markets from Coronavirus Epidemic
2020-03-11 09:54:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
London Stocks, GBP Shrug Off Emergency Rate Cut Ahead of UK Budget
2020-03-11 10:00:00
Coronavirus Latest: Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut, GBP/USD Volatile
2020-03-11 09:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-03-11 05:00:00
USD/CAD May Rise as USD/JPY and Dow Jones Fall on Trader Bets
2020-03-11 03:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Pullback Fizzles Amid Speculation for More Fed Rate Cuts
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Stalls at 1700
2020-03-10 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Price Spikes and Extreme Volatility Continue
2020-03-11 11:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Nears Technical Resistance
2020-03-05 11:45:00
More View more
Breaking news

British Pound down after Bank of England issues emergency 50bps rate cut to counter coronavirus impact

Real Time News
  • The #FTSE 100 index of the major London-listed stocks has gained only modestly after the surprise cut in UK Bank Rate. Get your UK market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/niOu7NDoAs https://t.co/ygrNSPmSgR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.38%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 73.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/keNkC9uG2g
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (MAR 6) due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 15.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-11
  • Trader confidence has rallied strongly Tuesday after the recent sharp falls in stock markets and crude #oil prices. Get your crude oil market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Y5pbgtQul7 #OOTT https://t.co/lhZvjXTitc
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.91% Gold: 0.83% Oil - US Crude: -2.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zXBppt986C
  • Italy to spend EUR 25bln on measures to combat coronavirus
  • Source reports state that the BoJ are to keep purchasing ETFs at current pace of around JPY 100bln per day to support stock market at least until end of fiscal year on March 31st
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.78% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.69% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.28% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wAp82clol4
  • Italian PM does not rule out even more restrictive measures on country to tackle coronavirus
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 1.77% Germany 30: 1.54% Wall Street: -2.25% US 500: -2.37% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ykGuYa1Lh2
ECB President Lagarde Warns of Risks to Financial Markets from Coronavirus Epidemic

ECB President Lagarde Warns of Risks to Financial Markets from Coronavirus Epidemic

2020-03-11 09:54:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

ECB Meeting and EUR/USD Price, News and Analysis:

  • ECB under increasing pressure to act on Thursday.
  • Bank of England the latest central bank to slash interest rates.

ECB Lagarde Priming Markets for Further Monetary Loosening

Ahead of Thursday’s critical ECB meeting, President Christine Lagarde has released a statement saying that the central bank is ready totake appropriate and targeted measures, as necessary and commensurate with the underlying risks’ to fight off risks to the economic outlook and the functioning of financial markets.

Live Data Coverage – ECB Rate Decision Webinar

Market participants are already expecting the ECB to cut rates by 10bps to -0.60% and to announce a range of other options to try and ward off the effects of the coronavirus to growth and financial stability in the Eurozone. Other measures may include additional lending to SMEs and changes to the TLTRO program.

ECB Could Double Down on TLTROs to Combat Coronavirus Market Meltdown

The Bank of England earlier today slashed interest rates by 50 basis points today, taking its lending rate down from 0.75% to 0.25%, following interest rates cuts by the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Canada and the Reserve Bank of Australia in recent days. The G7 group of finance ministers said at the start of the month that they would act in a coordinated fashion to prevent economies from tipping into recession. The ECB will now be in the spotlight to act decisively especially with Italy now in full lockdown and with heightened fears that other Eurozone members may soon follow suit.

EUR/USD has given back a portion of its recent gains against the US dollar, in part due to the recent pick-up in value of the US dollar, alongside expectations of further ECB loosening.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

For all market moving data and events please the DailyFX calendar

EUR/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 5% 4%
Weekly -26% 0% -10%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on EURUSD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Price Spikes and Extreme Volatility Continue
Mexican Peso Latest: USD/MXN Price Spikes and Extreme Volatility Continue
2020-03-11 11:00:00
London Stocks, GBP Shrug Off Emergency Rate Cut Ahead of UK Budget
London Stocks, GBP Shrug Off Emergency Rate Cut Ahead of UK Budget
2020-03-11 10:00:00
Coronavirus Latest: Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut, GBP/USD Volatile
Coronavirus Latest: Bank of England Delivers Emergency Rate Cut, GBP/USD Volatile
2020-03-11 09:45:00
ECB Could Double Down on TLTROs to Combat Coronavirus Market Meltdown
ECB Could Double Down on TLTROs to Combat Coronavirus Market Meltdown
2020-03-11 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.