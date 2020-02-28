We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Second coronavirus case of unknown origin has been confirmed in California -Washington Post
  • An equally-weighted Yen Index I update suffered its biggest single-day drop (Yen surge) since May 17, 2017 on Friday $USDJPY, $EURJPY, $GBPJPY, etc https://t.co/igz5XGvdmR
  • S&P 500 this week: Monday: -3.35% Tuesday: -3.03% Wednesday: -0.38% Thursday: -4.42% Friday: -0.82% $SPX $SPY
  • Net speculative futures positioning in gold eased off record high net long interest this past week through Thursday, but not by much $GC_F $XAUUSD https://t.co/SwcjiCDTnj
  • US advises people to reconsider travel to Italy over virus - BBG
  • The 10-Year US Treasury (here yield) and net speculative futures positioning are diverging even further https://t.co/qxUXGMv52w
  • The #Dow Jones has taken out various technical levels of historical significance The S&P 500 sank to 2,875 which marks the January 2018 high. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/LSSzQiMpVr https://t.co/PTaEOZhQM8
  • The COT net speculative futures positioning data is out. Remember, it reads positioning up until Tuesday. With the gap down in markets Monday, $VIX shot higher and the net short in futures was nearly halved. Going to guess that shifted further through the week https://t.co/iIPQ7f1FhU
  • The 12-month 'performance' of volatility measures across different asset classes: equities ($VIX); FX; gold; treasuries and emerging markets https://t.co/QQ5FsKtbxb
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 1.37% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.24% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.24% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.53% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.92% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/MluQ7Ujnii
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market

2020-02-28 21:45:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Price Forecast:

  • Coronavirus fears helped spark drastic stock market and crude oil declines
  • A critical break beneath support has opened the door for further losses
  • Looking ahead, the price of crude may be dependent on an upcoming OPEC meeting

Crude oil plunged into bear market territory this week as the commodity extended losses beneath support around $50. Falling roughly -35% since its recent high in early January, the growth-linked resource has had its demand outlook pummeled by a global slowdown in shipping, air travel and general economic activity amid the coronavirus outbreak. With economies stumbling and coronavirus cases rising, the outlook for crude remains bleak in the days ahead.

One opportunity for near-term recovery is an upcoming OPEC meeting in which the group may look to reduce production, effectively capping supply in an effort to raise prices. That being said, some members – particularly Russia – have expressed a desire to keep production constant as they see little need to crimp output beyond what the members previously agreed to. While traders await news from the conference, crude will attempt to regain its footing alongside the Dow Jones and other risk assets.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (June 2016 – February 2020)

In pursuit of a bottom, chartists will look to nearby support for assistance in keeping price afloat. To that end, the next major level may reside around the December 2018 low, ranging from $43.08 to $42.44. Beyond that, chart analysis will have to extend to 2016 levels and beyond where subsequent support can be outlined around the $40 level and the August 2016 low at $39.58. As crude searches for a bottom, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

