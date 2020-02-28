Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market

Second coronavirus case of unknown origin has been confirmed in California -Washington Post

An equally-weighted Yen Index I update suffered its biggest single-day drop (Yen surge) since May 17, 2017 on Friday $USDJPY, $EURJPY, $GBPJPY, etc https://t.co/igz5XGvdmR

S&P 500 this week: Monday: -3.35% Tuesday: -3.03% Wednesday: -0.38% Thursday: -4.42% Friday: -0.82% $SPX $SPY

Net speculative futures positioning in gold eased off record high net long interest this past week through Thursday, but not by much $GC_F $XAUUSD https://t.co/SwcjiCDTnj

US advises people to reconsider travel to Italy over virus - BBG

The 10-Year US Treasury (here yield) and net speculative futures positioning are diverging even further https://t.co/qxUXGMv52w

The #Dow Jones has taken out various technical levels of historical significance The S&P 500 sank to 2,875 which marks the January 2018 high. Get your #equities market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/LSSzQiMpVr https://t.co/PTaEOZhQM8

The COT net speculative futures positioning data is out. Remember, it reads positioning up until Tuesday. With the gap down in markets Monday, $VIX shot higher and the net short in futures was nearly halved. Going to guess that shifted further through the week https://t.co/iIPQ7f1FhU

The 12-month 'performance' of volatility measures across different asset classes: equities ($VIX); FX; gold; treasuries and emerging markets https://t.co/QQ5FsKtbxb