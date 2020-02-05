Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • The $NZD looks to have ended a 5-month recovery against the Japanese Yen, setting the stage for the next phase in a long-term downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/liXI47ahcK https://t.co/hXsFUcJ3JD
  • $USDSGD pops higher as #MAS comments that that there is sufficient room within the band to accommodate easing. It also added that room for easing is in line with weakening economic conditions #Singapore #SGD https://t.co/qQ8Ml8L7ky
  • RBA's Governor Philip Lowe: See case for further easing, but risks from low rates. At the moment things generally moving in right direction -BBG
  • If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed the US Dollar outlook in $EURUSD, $NZDUSD, $USDCAD and #Gold prices. Check out the recording on YouTube below. Stay tuned for the full report! - https://t.co/55EnBEZvct
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Services (JAN), Actual: 51.8 Expected: 52 Previous: 52.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-05
  • 🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Composite (JAN), Actual: 51.9 Expected: N/A Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-05
  • RBA's Lowe: - #Coronavirus is a new uncertainty but it is too early to tell its economic impact (BBG) #AUD
  • Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe: -Reiterates that the economy is passing through a "gentle turning point" - 2020 GDP will likely be largely unaffected by wildfires - If unemployment increases it bolsters the case for interest rate cuts (BBG) #AUD #RBA
  • The $GBP may continue to weaken against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and Norwegian Krone as each pair approaches what could be bearish turning points. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/x1nQ9VlkdF https://t.co/KKge2cH5gk
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Services (JAN) due at 01:45 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 52 Previous: 52.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-05
Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch

2020-02-05 01:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

BITCOIN FORECAST, BTC/USD ANALYSIS – TALKING POINTS

  • BTC/USD may be at bearish turning point as it stalls at critical price juncture
  • Bitcoin is up 30% YTD, but it may retrace gains if it breaks below key support
  • Bullish breakout may ensue if BTC/USD is able to shatter multi-tiered ceiling

BITCOIN PRICE CHART

BTC/USD has been on a steady uptrend since early January after it broke through the June 2019 descending resistance channel and climbed over 30 percent in less than a month. However, recent price action suggests the pair’s rise is tapering out as it trades between 9140.0 and 9288.44 (gold-dotted lines) and is slowly approaching the month-long incline.

A downside breakout below the multi-layered floors could catalyze an aggressive selloff if traders believe it signals a broader pullback after its impressive rally. If the pair retreat, selling pressure may abate around 8714.76 (white-dotted line labelled as “support”), a familiar stalling point BTC/USD encountered in the middle of January before it was decisively broken.

Bitcoin – Daily Chart

Chart showing BTC/USD

BTC/USD chart created using TradingView

Zooming out on the daily chart shows a critical resistance range between 10540.49 and 10953.00. Crossing that threshold with a daily close could catalyze a bullish spike if it inspires further follow-through towards critical resistance. This level may be a pivotal moment to watch since capitulation could precede an aggressive selloff whereas a break above that could reinforce upside momentum if it rekindles hope for BTC’s prospects.

Bitcoin – Daily Chart

Chart showing BTC/USD

BTC/USD chart created using TradingView

BITCOIN TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

