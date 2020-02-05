Bitcoin Forecast: Key BTC/USD Levels to Watch

The $NZD looks to have ended a 5-month recovery against the Japanese Yen, setting the stage for the next phase in a long-term downtrend. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/liXI47ahcK https://t.co/hXsFUcJ3JD

$USDSGD pops higher as #MAS comments that that there is sufficient room within the band to accommodate easing. It also added that room for easing is in line with weakening economic conditions #Singapore #SGD https://t.co/qQ8Ml8L7ky

RBA's Governor Philip Lowe: See case for further easing, but risks from low rates. At the moment things generally moving in right direction -BBG

If you missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment where I discussed the US Dollar outlook in $EURUSD, $NZDUSD, $USDCAD and #Gold prices. Check out the recording on YouTube below. Stay tuned for the full report! - https://t.co/55EnBEZvct

🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Services (JAN), Actual: 51.8 Expected: 52 Previous: 52.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-05

🇨🇳 CNY Caixin China PMI Composite (JAN), Actual: 51.9 Expected: N/A Previous: 52.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-05

RBA's Lowe: - #Coronavirus is a new uncertainty but it is too early to tell its economic impact (BBG) #AUD

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe: -Reiterates that the economy is passing through a "gentle turning point" - 2020 GDP will likely be largely unaffected by wildfires - If unemployment increases it bolsters the case for interest rate cuts (BBG) #AUD #RBA

The $GBP may continue to weaken against the US Dollar, Japanese Yen and Norwegian Krone as each pair approaches what could be bearish turning points. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/x1nQ9VlkdF https://t.co/KKge2cH5gk