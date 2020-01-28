We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Charts: USD Outlook & More
2020-01-28 12:40:00
Apple Earnings, CBO Fiscal Forecasts May Boost US Dollar
2020-01-28 08:00:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-01-28 20:02:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens Support- BoE Levels
2020-01-28 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
2020-01-28 15:25:00
Gold Bulls at Risk Ahead of FOMC: Gold Price Technical Forecast
2020-01-28 13:30:00
Gold Prices Steady As Virus Spread Saps Global Risk Appetite
2020-01-28 06:58:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: GBP/USD, USD/CAD

2020-01-28 20:02:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
US Dollar Talking Points:

  • Tomorrow brings the first FOMC rate decision of 2020.
  • There are minimal expectations for any actual moves but quite a bit of divergence in expectations for later this year.
  • Clues and hints will be carefully watched for and this will likely set the tone in the US Dollar.

US Dollar Rallies Ahead of First FOMC Rate Decision of 2020

Tomorrow brings the first Federal Reserve rate decision in 2020 and there are minimal expectations for any actual change. Nonetheless, current probabilities indicate an approximate one-in-eight chance of a 25 basis point hike. This contradicts expectations for later in the year, as there’s a current 72.1% chance of at least one cut and a 35.3% chance of at least two rate cuts by the end of 2020.

So, as has become usual, the importance will be in the details of tomorrow’s statement and accompanying press conference; after which market participants will further gauge the potential for rate moves out of the bank later in the year.

The US Dollar has clawed back a large portion of those December losses, and additional resistance potential sits overhead in the 98.33-98.50 zone on DXY.

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

us dollar daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Tests 1.1000 Handle

EUR/USD is back to testing the same support that came into play to help hold the November lows, taken from around the 1.1000 psychological level.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 8% -4% 4%
Weekly 13% -20% 0%
Retail Trader Sentiment in EURUSD
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart

eurusd daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

GBP/USD Tests 1.3000 Psychological Level

Similarly, GBP/USD is testing a confluent area of support around a key psychological level, taken from around the 1.3000 handle on the pair. This same price helped to set resistance in October as that bullish breakout took a pause.

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -6% 5%
Weekly 8% -19% -3%
Retail Trader Sentiment in GBPUSD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

gbpusd four hour price

Chart prepared by James Stanley

USD/CAD Reversal Potential

USD/CAD has continued to rally into this week, intersecting with a big zone of resistance running from 1.3181-1.3205. That area has helped to hold the highs and that can keep the door open for short-side strategies going into tomorrow.

USD/CAD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 4% 5% 5%
Weekly -35% 21% -9%
Retail Trader Sentiment in USDCAD
Get My Guide

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart

usdcad daily price chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

