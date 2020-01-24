Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/msclIsNZoG
  • BoJ Governor Kuroda says he has not seen any financial bubbles so far......... About that 👇 https://t.co/8hrzQPa28l
  • The Indian Rupee 2020 outlook is bearish as India faces stagflation risk amid rising onion and crude oil prices. $USDINR may rise in the medium-term as the RBI defers hiking rates. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/lRrlZjjfLY https://t.co/nShTRUpxu6
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.19% France 40: 1.15% US 500: 0.20% Wall Street: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DNuy11iRcX
  • ECB's Lagarde says inflation upward move is really minor $EUR
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @IGTV: #BankofEngland ready to cut rates? Strong #PMI data may steer it away from a rate cut as @JMcQueenFX from @DailyFX tells @JeremyN…
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR WEF: Lagarde, Zhu, Mnuchin, Scholz, Georgieva, Kuroda, Javid due at 10:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-24
  • OPEC is continuing to discuss production cut extension to the end of the year, according to Tass
  • ECB's Knot says inflation target needs to be clarified, adds that current concept is not easy to communicate $EUR
Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads

Crude Oil Analysis: Crude Price (CL/USD) Seeks Support as Coronavirus Spreads

2020-01-24 09:26:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil (CLUSD) Price, Analysis and Charts:

  • Crude oil sell-off yet to find strong support.
  • Oil demand roiled by coronavirus outbreak.

Oil Price (CLUSD) Searching for Support as Sellers Dominate

The price of crude oil has fallen over 16%, high-to-low, since the $65.48/bbl. high print on January 8 with the price collapsing through trend support and all three moving averages. Last week’s strong surge in supply was partially offset by this week’s reduced supply but demand may soon be hit lower as the coronavirus outbreak continues. Ten cities in China are now in lockdown, restricting the movement of over 33 million people, while flights have been suspended to contain the deadly virus. This is weighing on oil with aviation fuel demand expected to fall, while Chinese economic activity will also be hit by the lockdowns. China recently said that the number of virus-related has risen to 25, while over 800 people have been infected.

Crude oil touched a near three-month in Thursday’s sell-off, having conclusively broken through the 200-dma the day before. The next level of support comes off an old higher low at $53.86/bbl. and this may hold especially as the CCI indicator shows the market in oversold territory. Below here, a cluster of minor higher lows before stronger support between $50.50/bbl. and $51.00/bbl. comes into view. This level has held for over one year. The current price, $55.70/bbl. is also just above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement ($55.56/bbl.) of the 3 Oct 2018 high ($76.81/bbl.) to December 2018 low ($42.44/bbl.) slump and again may prove supportive.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

For a full rundown of all market moving economic data and events see the DailyFX Calendar

Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (May 2019 - January 24, 2020)

Crude oil daily price chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

