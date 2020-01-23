We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
USD/CNH Price Analysis - Chinese Yuan Slump Continues as Coronavirus Fears Escalate

2020-01-23 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Chinese Yuan (CNH) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Coronavirus continues to spread.
  • USD/CNH hits as two-week high as Chinese Yuan sellers dominate price action.

USD/CNH Rallies Further as Coronavirus Spreads

The city of Wuhan in China – population 11 million - is in lockdown and at least 17 people have died in China as the deadly Coronavirus continues to spread. There have been reported outbreaks in Japan, South Korea, Thailand as well as in the US and Australia over the last few days with more than 570 people now infected with the pneumonia-like virus. It remains to be seen if The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the outbreak a global emergency, an action that would likely put more pressure on the Chinese Yuan.

WHO Emergency Definitions

The USD/CNH rate has reversed its recent downtrend sharply on the news coming out of China and is now trading back at levels last seen around two weeks ago. The pair have been trending lower ever since they traded at a peak of just under 7.20 at the start of September 2019 as investors began to price in news of the recently agreed phase one trade deal between the two economic superpowers.

The daily USD/CNH chart remains in a downtrend with a series on lower highs and lower lows in place since September. The recent uptick has seen the pair trade above the 20-day moving average today for the first time since early December and a close above here may indicate further upside in the short-term. On the upside there are arrange of recent highs and lows between 6.950 and 7.010 with the closely watched 7.00 big figure another potential barrier for bulls to contend with. As long as the lower highs and lower lows remain in place, USD/CNH may reverse lower in the medium- to longer-term, absent any further Coronavirus escalation.

{{GUIDE|Building_Confidence_In_Trading}}

USD/CNH Daily Price Chart (April 2019 – January 23, 2020)

Daily USDCNH price chart

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on USD/CNH and the potential impact of the Coronavirus? – You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Dow Jones and S&P 500 Forecasts for the Day Ahead
2020-01-23 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Break Higher Points to Further Gains
2020-01-23 09:00:00
Australian Dollar Up as Job Creation Surges Again, But Full-Time Roles Fall
2020-01-23 00:35:00
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY & AUD/CAD: Australian Dollar Turns to Jobs Data
2020-01-22 22:16:00
