Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Falters, Can Support Rescue Price?

*double checks Excel spreadsheets https://t.co/JfnWS4RFqK

What are some of the Fed 2020 FOMC voting changes we are likely to see? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/qCOgUUhbNh https://t.co/VzYt4UBD0y

Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% Germany 30: -0.13% France 40: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7mI0QJkjzI

The $NDX is approaching the upper crust of the channel, and should it do so soon it might mark the top of the current rally.Get your market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/Rw4o8brhgx #nasdaq https://t.co/dMN2EnLyEq

Favorite quotes of the day: Bridgewater's Dalio 'cash is trash'; Bridgewater's Prince saying the boom-bust economic cycle is over; JPM's Dimon saying the only bubble is in sovereign debt

$GBPUSD trying to base some support of fibo prior resistance 3117 https://t.co/iiuOEdfZUN

Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.17% Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Gold: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/81A2igDsqg

$GBPUSD is again testing resistance on the daily chart at a trendline joining recent lower highs. If it can break out to the upside from a triangle pattern. Get your market update from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/ojGkdTFnD5 https://t.co/cKwcQFOv4L

IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.48%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/5Ouy6Syf8T