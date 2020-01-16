Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Investors Apprehensive About Big-Tech?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
Sterling Price Analysis as Cable Corrects: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY
2020-01-16 13:32:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-01-16 19:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD at Risk for Further Losses- GLD Levels
2020-01-16 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2905 S2: 1.2964 S1: 1.3001 R1: 1.3059 R2: 1.308 R3: 1.3139 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • A recession is typically accompanied by falling stock prices, but equities are not the be-all and end-all for recession investment strategies. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/H0Rf3AkECs https://t.co/dZ6w0ia3fx
  • RT @BloombergAsia: Deutsche Bank sees a ‘distressed debt cycle’ beginning in China https://t.co/LbeF3USczp
  • One of the more cleaner-looking charts I've seen recently. #USDJPY gains alongside Treasury yields at the expense of EUR/USD and AUD/USD following better-than-expected US retail sales data. Will we see the mirror image of this if consumer confidence data disappoints? Stay tuned. https://t.co/JNFmDKyZmE
  • EU Trade Chief Hogan says auto tariffs were not spoken about during talks with US $EUR
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.25% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wCViBILT9S
  • When one trade war door is (partially) closed, another one is (re)opened. https://t.co/MkFQCPcK6x
  • EU Trade Chief Hogan repeats EU's plan for retaliatory tariffs on US over Boeing aid - BBG
  • EU Trade Chief Hogan says US concerns over Chinese trade distortions are shared by the EU $EUR
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.24% Gold: -0.21% Silver: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0xlvzJfNH0
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Investors Apprehensive About Big-Tech?

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Investors Apprehensive About Big-Tech?

2020-01-16 22:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Share:

Australian (AUD) Dollar Forecast:

Australian Dollar Outlook

The announcement and subsequent signing of the phase one agreement between the United States and China has helped bolster risk assets in recent weeks as the S&P 500 has enjoyed strength to begin 2020. That being said, AUD pairs have been less enthusiastic than their equity counterparts as various pairs struggle to maintain gains in the new year. Without a clear bullish fundamental driver moving forward, can AUD press higher or will the remnants of Aussie strength fade as the euphoria around the trade deal wanes?

AUD/USD Forecast

Against the US Dollar, the Australian Dollar recently employed the 200-day simple moving average for support as tensions in the Middle East sparked a brief stint of risk aversion. Now, however, risk appetite has returned – as evidenced by new highs in the S&P 500 - and AUD/USD has rebounded but overhead resistance kept price in check on Thursday.

AUD/USD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (April 2018 – January 2020) (Chart 1)

audusd price chart aud

A long upper wick on the daily chart highlights a lack of bullish conviction, which could be concerning given the resistance to come. If the pair is unable to establish a new high above the January 1, 2020 level, it would break the series of higher-highs and higher-lows which would compound the evidence of waning bullish conviction. Thus, in pursuit of a medium-term continuation higher, look for AUD/USD to trade above 0.7018. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

AUD/CAD Forecast

Shifting focus to AUD/CAD, the nearby 200-day simple moving average may keep a lid on bullish momentum in the shorter-term. Unlike AUD/USD, AUD/CAD has been unable to pierce the descending trendline which leaves the pair with a more difficult road ahead if it is to press higher. With that in mind, AUD/CAD is an attractive opportunity for strategies looking to capitalize on Australian Dollar weakness over the medium to longer term.

AUD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (April 2018 – January 2020) (Chart 2)

audcad price chart

AUD/NZD Forecast

Conversely, AUD/NZD may provide bullish opportunities across a shorter timeframe. As I noted last week, longer-term Aussie weakness is likely versus the New Zealand Dollar, but currently rests near support and is a safe distance from more-robust technical resistance. Therefore, AUD/NZD may offer a better risk-reward profile, from a bullish perspective, than the other two pairs discussed.

AUD/NZD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (March 2018 – January 2020) (Chart 3)

audnzd price chart aud

Still, Aussie strength may require a catalyst outside of simple risk appetite given the currency’s indifference to the risk-rally on Thursday. Either way, the Australian Dollar will have its work cut out for it if it is to continue higher in the days and weeks to come as the fundamental landscape behind it falls under pressure.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Hits Record High as CSX Lowers Outlook
Dow Jones Hits Record High as CSX Lowers Outlook
2020-01-16 22:21:00
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
FX Price Action: Wait for the Major Breaks or Look Between the Swings
2020-01-16 20:00:00
Swiss Franc (CHF) Price Outlook Positive After 'Currency Manipulator' Tag
Swiss Franc (CHF) Price Outlook Positive After 'Currency Manipulator' Tag
2020-01-16 13:00:00
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: Bullish Breakout or Fake Break?
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: Bullish Breakout or Fake Break?
2020-01-16 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed
AUD/CAD
AUD/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.