EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Sell-Off Continues as US NFPs Loom Large
2020-01-10 12:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
EUR/GBP Forecast Bullish as Brexit Pressures British Pound
2020-01-10 02:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise if Jobs Data Cools Fed Rate Cut Bets
2020-01-10 08:00:00
Pre-NFP Price Action Setups Across the US Dollar
2020-01-09 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook – 'Death Needle' Formation Highlights Exhaustion
2020-01-10 10:30:00
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Slip Back as Risk Appetite Endures, US Payrolls Eyed Next
2020-01-10 07:04:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.77%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 77.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Dyi58lt5rU
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/vwUShQPc27 #tradingstyle https://t.co/PmkZ99geSN
  • What is #NFP and how does its release create volatility in the market? Find out: https://t.co/XJWS04IF9j #JobsReport https://t.co/AiAOUJbJG9
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.28% Oil - US Crude: 0.19% Gold: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jq4UNalIk9
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.16% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/NJup4qu8aV
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.24% Germany 30: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.19% France 40: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/mJke5elZRG
  • And for a live breakdown of all the NFP numbers and what they mean for the market, join DFX senior currency strategist @CVecchioFX from 13.15pm here 👉 https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/814598931 https://t.co/E22OOqCfLS
  • Bank of Amercica Flow Show highlights that Bull & Bear indicator spikes to 21-month high, closing in on extreme bullish level, which provides first sell signal since January 2018
  • Where should you look for volatility in the upcoming months? And where is #bitcoin and #gold heading? Find out from @DailyFX_DE and @IGcom analyst @SalahBouhmidi, only on Trading Global Markets Decoded #podcast with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Twr44cZ1GB https://t.co/5bY1qgFKuS
  • USD/CAD Rejected at Key Resistance, Eyes on Support- USD vs Canadian Dollar Forecast More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2020/01/10/USDCAD-Rejected-at-Key-Resistance-Eyes-on-Support--USD-vs-Canadian-Dollar-Forecast-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/VU0ODGaxb4
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/USD Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

  • EUR/USD stuck in a tight range ahead of US Labor Report.
  • Long-term moving average weighs on the pair.
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q1 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Back Below 1.1100

EUR/USD is back below 1.1100 again and is struggling to make any move higher in a quiet market dominated by this afternoon’s US nonfarm payroll report.The US Jobs Report remains one of the most dominant economic releases and any deviation from market expectations, or a revision of a prior number, can move the market sharply.

Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) Drives the US Dollar and Currency Volatility

Key NFP Charts to Analyze Ahead of the Big Day

The daily chart continues to show EUR/USD breaking down with today’s move lower taking the pair below all three moving averages, although a close below is needed to confirm the bearish sentiment. The 1.1097 level we identified recently has also fallen and there is little in the way of technical support until 1.1066 at present. The short-term uptrend off the November 29 low at 1.0981 has also given way, leaving this print as the short- to medium-term bearish target. The CCI indicator shows the pair nearing oversold territory, which may slow down any further sell-off, but the weakness in EUR/USD seen since the start of the year remains evident.

Next week there is a busy US economic data calendar, while the US and China are fully expected to sign-off on phase one of their long awaited trade deal on Wednesday.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (March – January 10, 2020)

eur/usd price chart showing euro falling
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 10% -2% 5%
Weekly 65% -14% 20%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Euro and the US Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

