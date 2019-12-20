We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 1-Month Uptrend Broken. Now What?
2019-12-20 02:00:00
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support
2019-12-20 09:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on PCE Data and Trade War Optimism
2019-12-20 08:00:00
Pound Extends Slide, USDJPY and USDMXN Ranges, Liquidity Bleeds
2019-12-20 01:30:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-19 15:00:00
Gold to Track November Range with US-China to Sign Trade Deal in 2020
2019-12-20 07:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Crude Oil Prices Strong, Look Set For Third Straight Weekly Gain
2019-12-20 05:57:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Threatens Breakout at Multi-month Highs
2019-12-19 16:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-18 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Stuck to the Dominant Downtrend
2019-12-17 11:32:00
Sterling Price Forecast: GBP/USD Challenging Big Figure Support

2019-12-20 09:00:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Sterling Price (GBP) Analysis and Charts

  • GBP/USD bounces off 1.3000 big figure support.
  • Markets winding down ahead of the holiday season.
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get My Guide

Sterling Gives Back 5 Points in One Week

Bullish Sterling traders have been left in a hole this week as sellers pushed the British Pound back down to pre-election levels. GBP/USD hit 1.3515 post-election but now trades around 500 pips lower with sellers fuelled by fears that the UK may still leave the EU by the end of 2020 with no deal, after Boris Johnson said that he would enshrine in law that there would be no extension to the December 2020 leaving date. While this eventuality is one year away, the market has still reacted sharply to the news, despite PM Johnson also saying that a deal can be struck in time.

Low market turnover and end-of-year positioning will not have helped support GBPUSD, especially with strong demand for the US dollar pushing the greenback higher. The US Federal Reserve this week issued another $500 billion of short-term liquidity - on top of the $350 billion printed since August – to prevent year-end funding problems.

The daily chart shows the original flag break-out was triggered by a break above 1.3015 after the pair’s upside had been capped for the preceding 5-6 weeks. For GBPUSD to push higher this level, and the 1.3000 big figure support will need to hold. GBP/USD did briefly break below 1.3000 on Thursday but pulled back quickly.

There is a packed UK data calendar at 09.30 GMT with GDP and public sector borrowing figures the most notable, although the market moving potential is low, especially in such a quiet market. For all economic data releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

GBP/USD BEARISH
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% -11% -1%
Weekly 57% -37% 8%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April – December 20, 2019)

GBPUSD Price chart showing sterling falling

What is your view on Sterling?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

