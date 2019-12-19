We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Sweden's Riksbank Raises Interest Rates: EUR/SEK Downtrend Remains Intact

Sweden's Riksbank Raises Interest Rates: EUR/SEK Downtrend Remains Intact

2019-12-19 09:48:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

EUR/SEK Price Forecast, Analysis and Chart:

  • Riksbank raises the repo rate from -0.25% to 0.00%.
  • EUR/SEK dominant downtrend remains for now.
EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q4 Euro Forecasts
Get My Guide

The Swedish central bank – Riksbank – has raised its repo rate to 0.00% from -0.25%, citing concerns over household indebtedness and rising house prices. The Riksbank said that inflation is expected to remain close to target (2%) going forward and that while the economy has entered a phase of lower growth,

the slowdown is occurring after several years of high growth and strong developments on the labour market, and overall it means that the Swedish economy is going from a stronger-than-normal cycle to a more normal situation’.

Riksbank Monetary Policy Press Release

The decision to lift the repo rate out of negative territory was expected by the market, after the central bank gave a strong indication in October. The decision was not without its detractors with Deputy governors Anna Breman and Per Jansson both highlighting their reservations about the move to raise rates. The central continues to buy government bonds for a total nominal amount of SEK 45 billion all the way through to December 2020.

For a full run down of all economic release, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

EUR/SEK continues to drift lower from its decade high print of 10.9349 mad eon October 10, the same time as the central bank indicated that it would likely shift monetary policy. The daily chart remains negative with the spot price under all three moving averages and nearing its lowest level since mid-April.

EUR/SEK Daily Price Chart (March – December 19, 2019)

EUR/SEK daily price chart
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Riksbank’s move? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

