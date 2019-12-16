Australian Dollar Spikes as China Retail, Industrial Figures Beat Forecasts

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break
2019-12-16 01:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-15 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-15 16:00:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Dec 03, 2019 15:00 GMT when USD/JPY traded near 108.66.
2019-12-13 01:23:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Support Zone as Trump Negotiates Phase Two Trade Deal
2019-12-16 03:00:00
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Pound and Aussie Dollar Test Post Trade War, Election Breakouts
2019-12-15 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook Mired by Sticky US Crude Output
2019-12-14 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Currency Analyst @ZabelinDimitri will preview the upcoming week's main political themes and discuss their impact on financial markets. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/146770987
  • How will the $JPY respond as the Bank of Japan appears to begin walking back from years of assuring the markets that ‘powerful monetary easing’ would be enough to stoke inflation? Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/ETZgk4xf5U https://t.co/ArTaaTninN
  • Join @ZabelinDimitri 's #webinar at 11:30 PM ET/4:30 AM GMT to find out how geopolitical risk will affect the markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/hsULxMNOtM https://t.co/dClnkF5vrD
  • LIVE NOW: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267
  • RT @BloombergAsia: China threatens Germany with retaliation if Huawei 5G is banned https://t.co/fNLdzRRCbL
  • EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Flirting with Support Break - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/eur-usd/2019/12/16/EURUSD-Technical-Analysis-Euro-Flirting-with-Support-Break.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EURUSD #technicalanalysis
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join DailyFX Senior Strategist @IlyaSpivak LIVE as he discusses the outlook for the financial markets in the week ahead! https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/889679267
  • #AUD had seen a little pressure Monday as investors wondered how much of a real step forward an interim #USChinaTrade agreement is. Still, China's retail sales and industrial data beat forecasts and gave it a lift. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/16/Australian-Dollar-Chinese-Economic-Data.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Tune in to @IlyaSpivak 's #webinar at 10:00 PM ET/3:00 AM GMT for insight on the cross market weekly outlook. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/1hiYTne4JK
  • The $SGD is driven by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, which manages exchange rate instead of short-term interest rates. Learn more on the SGD and how to trade it.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/eWLM9XZs5Y https://t.co/NsEpx2pSqD
Australian Dollar Spikes as China Retail, Industrial Figures Beat Forecasts

Australian Dollar Spikes as China Retail, Industrial Figures Beat Forecasts

2019-12-16 01:28:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China Economic Data, Talking Points:

  • Chinese retail sales came in ahead of market hopes for last month
  • Industrial production did too
  • AUD/USD gained despite a morning of trade-deal doubts

Join our analysts for live, interactive coverage of all major economic data at the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

The Australian Dollar got a Monday morning lift after data showed China’s retailers and industrial concerns enjoyed a better November.

Retail sales grew by an annualized rate of 8% according to official figures, topping both the 7.6% expected by the market and October’s 7.2% rise. Industrial production grew by 6.2%, handily topping the 5% gain forecast.

Investors had been worried about the effects of trade dispute with the US on both Chinese domestic demand and the health of its huge exporting manufacturing sector. While a single month’s data clearly won’t dispel these concerns, the market may draw a degree of comfort from both upticks which may at minimum suggest that stimulus from Beijing is at least having some effect.

Last week’s news that an interim trade deal had been reached with the US may also have investors looking with hope to the next set of these data.

The Australian Dollar can often act as the foreign exchange market’s top China proxy given Australia’s links to the Chinese economy.

It seems to have done so in this case with a firm bounce seen after the figures.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, 5-Minute Chart

Still, on its daily chart the Australian Dollar has clearly returned some of the gains made last week on news that China and the US were ready to sign that phase-one trade accord. Doubts have grown since about just how substantive that deal can be, and whether a wide-ranging trade settlement will be possible.

Australian Dollar Vs US Dollar, DailY Chart

AUD/USD rose to highs not seen for nearly five months as trade news and a convincing win for the UK Conservative Party both helped to fuel risk appetite.

Still, the Aussie remains very short of domestic monetary policy support with interest rates at record lows and predicted to head lower still. Futures markets price in another quarter-point reduction in the 0.75% Official Cash Rate by May of next year, even if they seem very certain that the next monetary policy meeting of the Reserve Bank of Australia, in January, won’t produce a move.

Australian Dollar Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones & DAX 30 Outlook: German Stocks to Close the Gap?
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Outlook: German Stocks to Close the Gap?
2019-12-13 21:00:00
Dow Jones & Yuan Wobble Despite China Confirming Trade Deal with US
Dow Jones & Yuan Wobble Despite China Confirming Trade Deal with US
2019-12-13 16:39:00
US Dollar Breaking – GBP/USD, EUR/USD Charts for Next Week & More
US Dollar Breaking – GBP/USD, EUR/USD Charts for Next Week & More
2019-12-13 12:30:00
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally
Crude Oil Price Analysis: Positive US-China Trade Talk Powers Rally
2019-12-13 11:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/CAD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.