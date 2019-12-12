We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Ahead of ECB, Post-FOMC Analysis
2019-12-12 07:30:00
EUR Price Outlook: Euro Eyes ECB Meeting, Lagarde After Fed
2019-12-11 18:02:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Braced for Highest Volatility Since EU Referendum, Eyes on UK General Election
2019-12-12 11:00:00
Brexit Briefing: Voters Head to the Polls in UK General Election
2019-12-12 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-11 16:00:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-11 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments
2019-12-12 10:30:00
Gold Price Outlook May Turn Bullish If Key Chart Hurdle Falls
2019-12-12 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as the Fed Strikes a Cautious Tone
2019-12-11 03:01:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
  Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks.
  How can you use PPI in #forex trading?
  Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.50% Silver: 0.03% Gold: 0.02%
  Eurozone industrial production down 2.2% YoY in October, slightly better than expected, but also marking the 12th consecutive month of decline.
  Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.18% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.17%
  China Needs To Step Up Contingency Planning As Global Risks Are Increasing – Xinhua
  $GBPUSD dropping to session lows of 1.3150
  Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.11% Wall Street: 0.04% France 40: 0.03% Germany 30: 0.02%
  Trade conflict is clearly awful for the broad world economy, but some countries are already benefiting from it. More stand to do so. Spotting them early could be profitable.
  LIVE NOW: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance.
Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments

2019-12-12 10:30:00
Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst
Share:

Gold Talking Points:

  • Gold prices hit new weekly highs after the FOMC commentary turned slightly dovish
  • Investor focus has shifted towards a new round of expected US tariffs to be place on Chinese goods this Sunday
  • Gold prices consolidate as risk aversion ticks up

Gold prices hit a fresh weekly high on Wednesday afternoon as the FOMC decided to leave rates unchanged at their latest meeting. In the statement following the decision, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell alluded that the Federal Funds rate is likely to remain on hold throughout 2020, with a need for a notable uptick in inflation before rates can be increased. These remarks were taken by investors to be slightly dovish, which put downward pressure on the dollar and gave gold prices a lift.

But momentum drained away in the early hours of Thursday as the deadline of the latest round of US tariffs on Chinese goods drifts closer. Gold traded in a lateral range during the Asian hours, sticking around the $1,474.5 mark, slightly down from Wednesday’s high of $1,479.2.

Risk aversion is likely to pick up towards the end of the week, as US-China trade wars remain of concern to investors. Despite an upbeat rhetoric throughout this week, the history of this ongoing trade dispute is one of unexpected surprises regarding the process of completing a deal, meaning anything can happen and investor relief is not guaranteed until a deal is signed and confirmed. If tariffs are introduced on Sunday, we expect this to provide a real push for gold prices.

5-minute Gold price chart: consolidation continues after a slight uptick post FOMC

Gold price outlook: uptick post FOMC but investors remain wary of tariff developments

Gold bulls will be looking for a price breakout objective above the December high of $1,484.25 as consolidation continues to head underway. On the downside, a near-term break below the December low of $1,454.17, with a key support level at $1,463.

KEY TRADING RESOURCES:

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Junior Analyst

To contact Daniela, email her at Daniela.Sabin@ig.com

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

