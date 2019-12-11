NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bearish Correction Ahead?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bounces on Support, British Pound Sees Selling Pressure
2019-12-11 00:00:00
GBP/USD: Cable Drops as Conservative Lead over Labor Fades – YouGov Poll
2019-12-10 22:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2019 - Recession Odds Down on US-China Trade Deal Hopes
2019-12-10 19:00:00
75 Years Later, The Lessons of Bretton Woods Have Been Forgotten
2019-12-10 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
EURUSD Forecast Top Risk Between Fed and ECB, Pound and AUDUSD Risk Volatility
2019-12-09 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Bulls Retreat as BTCUSD Threatens Breakdown
2019-12-09 19:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Philippine keeps CPI assumption through 2020 at 2%-4%, latest estimates on 2020-2022 GDP growth at 6.5% to 7.5% -BBG $USDPHP #PHP #BSP
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.04% Silver: -0.18% Oil - US Crude: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/LgsPNfcKsp
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.28% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/OY4a8ADSNd
  • Missed this week's session on IG Client Sentiment? Check out the recording on YouTube below! - https://t.co/89A37fRLyg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.16%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 77.31%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/MkBuM9u61U
  • On the first day of holiday movies, John McClane had to say, "welcome to the party and yippee-ki-yay"
  • #NZDJPY Technical Outlook: Bearish Correction Ahead? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/12/11/NZDJPY-Technical-Outlook-Bearish-Correction-Ahead.html
  • Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga: Paying close attention to the economy after the sales tax hike -BBG
  • $USDCNH https://t.co/huK7xAti8U
  • RT @zerohedge: Yuan Tumbles After Navarro Warns "No Indication That Tariffs Will Be Delayed" https://t.co/mQlQTiQjgM
NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bearish Correction Ahead?

NZD/JPY Technical Outlook: Bearish Correction Ahead?

2019-12-11 02:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, NZD/JPY – TALKING POINTS

  • NZD/JPY technical cues signal upside momentum is waning
  • Pair is approaching key resistance at 71.822 – will it hold?
  • Bearish correction may be amplified by fundamental risks

Learn how to use politicalrisk analysis in your trading strategy!

NZD/JPY continues to climb above the October uptrend – red parallel channel – though upside momentum appears to be ebbing. If a correction is in the cards, the next possible area of support may be at the 69.897-70.030 zone where selling pressure may be alleviated as buyers may start swooping in.

NZD/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

However, if the pair continues to climb higher, the next major point of resistance may be at 71.822. A break above that could open the door to testing the peak of the July 2019 selloff at 73.245. However, traders may be waiting for critical fundamental developments to evolve before placing their trades. This includes the FOMC rate decision, UK election outcome and the US’ decision on the December 15 tariff hike against China.

NZD/JPY – Daily Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

Zooming out to a weekly chart, however, shows a much gloomier picture. The pair has been trading below a descending resistance channel since January 2015. Recent price action suggests the pair may be attempting to make another attempt at re-testing resistance. Failure to break above the ceiling could result in a selloff as discouraged bulls offset their long positions.

NZD/JPY – Weekly Chart

Chart showing NZD/JPY

NZD/JPY chart created using TradingView

NZD/JPY TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

-

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD: Cable Drops as Conservative Lead over Labor Fades – YouGov Poll
GBP/USD: Cable Drops as Conservative Lead over Labor Fades – YouGov Poll
2019-12-10 22:39:00
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
Crude Oil Price May Climb on OPEC Meeting Outcome if Trade War Allows
2019-12-10 19:30:00
GBP/USD Eyes Final MRP Poll, South African Rand (ZAR) Collapses - US Market Open
GBP/USD Eyes Final MRP Poll, South African Rand (ZAR) Collapses - US Market Open
2019-12-10 15:00:00
Market Sentiment Stable as Trade Deadline Nears | Webinar
Market Sentiment Stable as Trade Deadline Nears | Webinar
2019-12-10 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.