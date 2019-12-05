Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Clouded Amid Regional Slowdown, EU-US Trade War
2019-12-05 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Undermined by Fears of US-EU Trade War
2019-12-05 05:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brexit Briefing: Likely Timetable if Conservatives Win UK General Election
2019-12-05 09:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/AUD
2019-12-05 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Snaps Dollar Uptrend at Last, UK Polls Boost GBP/JPY
2019-12-05 02:00:00
NZD/USD Uptrend Extends on RBNZ Capital Review, USD/JPY May Rise
2019-12-05 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rally Constrained by Downtrend, US-China Trade War News - Next Levels for XAU/USD
2019-12-04 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout
2019-12-05 09:15:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Eyes on oil sensitive currencies amid today's OPEC meeting https://t.co/P6Dri6bhTI
  • Euro Area Stocks Flirt with Breaking 4-Month Uptrend - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/12/05/Euro-Area-Stocks-Flirt-with-Breaking-4-Month-Uptrend.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #EuroStoxx50 #technicalanalysis https://t.co/z2fSvDwBf3
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/ri3BQAXX2X
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/lkhtiRxl0n
  • Nigeria Oil Minister says OPEC are discussing the possibility of an output cut #OOTT
  • What are a few of the common trading mistakes made by traders? Find out from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Q3sPmP2rya #tradingstyle https://t.co/XLSVZxihU3
  • OPEC+ are said to discuss deeper oil cuts of greater than 400kbpd as the main scenario - Reuters Sources #OOTT
  • It was a pleasure - and informative - to speak to @ClausVistesen . Thank you https://t.co/pONuNXvcdS
  • Asia’s vast and growing importance to the world economy is not yet matched by the presence of a currency trading center to rival the established order. Get your update on market drivers in Asia here: https://t.co/r3Ku0p9dw1 https://t.co/MMt9ldXDnx
Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout

Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout

2019-12-05 09:15:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Crude Oil Analysis & News

  • Crude Oil Volatility Surges Amid OPEC Meeting
  • Investors Betting on Oil Breakout

Crude Oil Volatility Surges Amid OPEC Meeting

Crude oil volatility is notably elevated as OPEC ministers convene for their bi-annual meeting. Consensus is for the cartel to stick with its current production quota of 1.2mbpd with an extension to June (OPEC cuts set to expire in March 2020). However, given that non-OPEC production looks set to outstrip global oil demand throughout the first half of 2020, risking a supply glut. There has been increased calls for OPEC to opt for deeper production cuts with a touted figure of 400kbpd in order to balance the market. In turn, this has meant that the bar is relatively low for OPEC to disappoint, meaning that by failing to deliver deeper cuts would likely place pressure on oil prices with Brent crude at risk of falling below $60 in the near term. As it stands, according to the CME volatility calculator, Brent crude volatility is at 57%, which signals an implied move of $3.60.

Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout

OPEC Schedule

Dec 5th:

- JMMC at 1000GMT

- OPEC Meeting at 1400GMT

Dec 6th:

- OPEC+ Meeting at 1000GMT

Investors Piling into Oil Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Speculative positioning data via the CFTC highlighted that investors had been piling into Brent crude in recent weeks ahead of the OPEC meeting, in which they now hold the largest bullish bet in crude oil since the end of May. As such, while investors may be betting on a bullish breakout in oil prices, this however, further emphasises that an uninspiring OPEC meeting may spark a notable drop in crude oil as long positions are liquidated.

Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jul 2019 – Dec 2019)

Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout

Support: $61.00 (Rising Trendline), $59.60 (23.6% Fib of 7103-5608 drop)

Resistance: $63.60 (November peak), $65.32 (61.8% Fib)

Brent Crude Correlation with FX

Crude Oil Volatility Soars amid OPEC Risk, Investors Bet on Oil Price Breakout

*3-month correlation with Brent crude oil

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Brexit Briefing: Likely Timetable if Conservatives Win UK General Election
Brexit Briefing: Likely Timetable if Conservatives Win UK General Election
2019-12-05 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
Crude Oil Prices Hold Gains As Market Looks To OPEC, Aramco IPO
2019-12-05 07:22:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Test Key Resistance
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Test Key Resistance
2019-12-04 21:40:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Investors Apprehensive About Big-Tech?
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Are Investors Apprehensive About Big-Tech?
2019-12-04 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.