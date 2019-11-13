Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Running into Renewed Resistance

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/CAD Face Critical Test
2019-11-13 09:10:00
EUR/USD Analysis: RSI Offers Bearish Signal Ahead of Powell Testimony
2019-11-13 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
News
USDJPY and S&P 500 Due a Break as Market Shifts from Trump to Fed's Powell
2019-11-13 04:30:00
Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?
2019-11-12 23:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sellers May Press Towards 200-DMA
2019-11-13 10:45:00
Gold Prices Up on US-China Trade Jitters, US CPI Unlikely to Hurt
2019-11-13 06:37:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Gold Prices Up on US-China Trade Jitters, US CPI Unlikely to Hurt
2019-11-13 06:37:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Bitcoin
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.34% Wall Street: -0.36% France 40: -0.65% Germany 30: -0.88% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bsxMTEZKqp
  • The $JPY continues to crumble against a broadly supported US Dollar. $USDJPY may consolidate shortly but there’s little sign of a durable reversal. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/YfHQibPlux https://t.co/bNjsogVUOg
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) (SEP), Actual: -1.7% Expected: -2.3% Previous: -2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX discusses important technical developments relevant to short to intermediate-term commodity and equity index traders here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/816147795?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Contender for headline of the year....very well played...😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Ckf9pPcutp
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Industrial Production w.d.a. (YoY) (SEP) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: -2.3% Previous: -2.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
  • ONS statement: The largest downward contribution to change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate, between September and October 2019, came from electricity, gas and other fuels as a result of changes to the energy price cap.
  • BoE statement: In October Ofgem reduced the energy price caps, as such, electricity prices were cut by 3% and gas prices by 9% As a result, household energy bills are expected to drag on inflation in Q4 $GBP
  • 🇬🇧 GBP Consumer Price Index (MoM) (OCT), Actual: -0.2% Expected: -0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-13
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Running into Renewed Resistance

2019-11-13 10:30:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Price, Analysis and Chart

  • USD/CAD nears longer-term resistance.
  • Retail traders are net-short USD/CAD, a bullish contrarian signal.

Brand New Q4 2019 CAD and USD Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

USD/CAD Chart Shows Indecision and Longer-term Resistance

The recent push higher in USD/CAD is likely to slow, or reverse, in the short-term as the pair near longer-term chart resistance. USD/CAD currently trades around 1.3265 and is closing in on the 200-day moving average situated around 10 ticks higher. The rally off the October 29 low at 1.3042 remains in place but the longer-term ma suggests that further bullish price action may struggle unless the pair close above 1.3273. Two other indicators also suggest a slow down or reversal of recent price action with the CCI indicator currently showing USD/CAD as overbought while Tuesday’s long-legged doji also points to market indecision.

Five Doji Candlestick Patterns

For the pair to continue their upward move, a break and close above the 200-dma is required which would then open the way to the early-mid October highs situated between 1.3340 and 1.3350. IG client sentiment also shows that retail traders are net-short USD/CAD, a bullish contrarian indicator. The US dollar as a currency remains strong despite the ongoing US-China trade spat. US President Donald Trump’s said yesterday that while the two sides are close to a ‘significant phase-one deal’, he will only accept a deal ‘if it’s good for the United States’.

This afternoon’s US CPI reading may prompt a move in the US dollar, while traders should also carefully monitor US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress at 16:00 GMT.

DailyFX Economic Calendar

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (April – November 13, 2019)

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Price Running into Renewed Resistance

IG Client Sentiment shows that traders are 59% net-shortUSD/CAD, a bullish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on the Canadian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

New Zealand Dollar Spikes as RBNZ Holds Rates, Guidance Now Key
2019-11-13 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels Ahead of RBNZ
2019-11-12 21:30:00
Trump Renews Assault on the Fed, Phase One Trade Deal Doubts Rise
2019-11-12 19:22:00
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
