US Dollar Outlook: USD/KRW Downtrend May Slow Ahead of FOMC

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP not off the Hook as Parliament Rejects Election, AUD May Gain
2019-10-28 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Eyed
2019-10-28 20:51:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Eyed
2019-10-28 20:51:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-28 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook – Unconvincing Rally, Could Soon Fail
2019-10-28 11:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #SP500 futures, #NZD #AUD are all cautiously higher early into Asia's Tuesday session. Optimism about US-China trade relations appears to be spilling from Wall Street hours. Check out @ddubrovskyFX take on it here - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/28/GBP-not-off-the-Hook-as-Parliament-Rejects-Election-AUD-May-Gain.html?CHID=9&QPID=917705
  • Earlier this month, #USDKRW broke below an eight-month uptrend and exposed the pair to the 1152.50-1129.50 support zone. While this target remains in play, the pair’s descent could be softened if the US Dollar strengthens ahead of the #FOMC rate decision - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/10/29/US-Dollar-Outlook-USDKRW-Downtrend-May-Slow-Ahead-of-FOMC.html?CHID=9&QPID=917705
  • - What are collateralized loan obligations (CLOs)? - Do they pose a risk to the global financial system? - How would FX markets react to CLO meltdown? https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/03/22/Currencies-May-See-Wild-Swings-if-Slow-Growth-Breaks-CLO-Market.html?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • (Asia Pacific AM Briefing) GBP not off the Hook as Parliament Rejects Election, AUD May Gain $GBPUSD #Brexit $AUDUSD - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2019/10/28/GBP-not-off-the-Hook-as-Parliament-Rejects-Election-AUD-May-Gain.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/zJAubE73WK
  • #DidYouKnow crude #oil is a natural resource that differs in composition depending on its location. Find out more crude oil facts from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/Ssp486xz2J #OOTT #CommoditieswithDailyFX https://t.co/rh20PCqbag
  • #EURCHF pivot points (daily) – S3: 1.098, S2: 1.1, S1: 1.101, R1: 1.1031, R2: 1.1041, R3: 1.1061- https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • RT @MikeWShell: The portion of stocks traded by humans—in the market overall, not just at hedge funds—has fallen by an estimated two-thirds…
  • - How exposed are #CrudeOil prices to weather-induced disruptions? - Flooding, high heat, climate change risks rattling key supply chain - Increased volatility in weather patterns may become a key concern https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/09/11/How-Crude-Oil-Prices-React-to-Weather-Induced-Disruption-Fears.html?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • Going to throw this out there, there was a huge divergence b/w #SP500 and sentiment-linked #CrudeOil around Wall Street open. Stocks, #AUDJPY rose. While not aligning with the divergence, earlier it was reported that Russia said it is still early to talk about deeper #OPEC cuts https://t.co/qrBb2aUVfj
  • RT @economics: The team advising Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido skipped a payment on the nation’s only bonds not in def…
US Dollar Outlook: USD/KRW Downtrend May Slow Ahead of FOMC

US Dollar Outlook: USD/KRW Downtrend May Slow Ahead of FOMC

2019-10-29 00:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Junior Currency Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Outlook, USD/KRW – TALKING POINTS

  • USD/KRW decline may abate if US Dollar strength swells ahead of FOMC
  • South Korean business survey data reinforces regional slowdown concerns
  • KRW, Kospi will be closely watching Samsung earnings after Fed decision

Learn how to use political-risk analysis in your trading strategy!

Earlier this month, USD/KRW broke below an eight-month uptrend and exposed the pair to the 1152.50-1129.50 support zone. While this target remains in play, the pair’s descent could be softened if the US Dollar strengthens ahead of the FOMC rate decision. Earnings reports could also help the pair trim some of its losses if Q3 profit margins show a slimmer reading and spook markets and cause investors to flee to the Greenback.

Heads up: Samsung Q3 earnings will be published on Thursday. Follow me on Twitter @ZabelinDimitri to get a market preview of the report and its impact on the South Korean Won and Kospi Index.

USD/KRW Technical Outlook

As mentioned in my previous USD/KRW forecast, the pair’s recent decline and break below the February 2019 uptrend had less to do with strength in the Korean Won and more with weakness in the US Dollar. The primary forces behind the Greenback’s decline were most the result of optimism about a Brexit deal and US-China trade negotiations over a “phase 1” deal was coming close to an end.

South Korean Won and US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

Chart showing US Dollar Index

USD/KRW chart created using TradingView

While downside movement gained momentum after the pair successfully closed below the uptrend for two consecutive days, traders may wait to add additional exposure until the pair test the 1152.50-1129.50 floor. A break below the lower level exposes USD/KRW to an over-one percent drop to 1140.0. Traders may find this setup more attractive than entering short now with a less than 0.7 percent decline until the pair hits 1159.50.

USD/KRW – Daily Chart

Chart showing USD/KRW

USD/KRW chart created using TradingView

However, traders may wait to commit additional capital until the FOMC rate decision and subsequent press briefing. If the Fed is less dovish than expected, it could push the US Dollar higher at the expense of equities and emerging markets. USD/KRW’s descent may also be slowed after South Korea published poor business survey data that may pressure the South Korean Won and amplify the pair’s potential reversal.

US DOLLAR TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Jr Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitrion Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Hong Kong Slips into Recession, but Fed Meeting Steals the Spotlight
Hong Kong Slips into Recession, but Fed Meeting Steals the Spotlight
2019-10-28 21:42:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Top Earnings to Watch in the Week Ahead
Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Top Earnings to Watch in the Week Ahead
2019-10-28 18:41:00
VIX: Risk of Complacency as Stocks Hit Record on Fed & Trade Hopes
VIX: Risk of Complacency as Stocks Hit Record on Fed & Trade Hopes
2019-10-28 17:33:00
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
Bollinger Band Signals: Gold, GBP/USD, USD/CAD & Dow
2019-10-28 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.