EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
British Pound Gains Hold as General Election Comes into Focus - Brexit Latest News
2019-10-29 14:20:00
GBP/USD Muted, USD/JPY Rejects 200DMA, EUR/CAD Tests 7-Year Trendline - US Market Open
2019-10-29 13:40:00
GBP/USD Muted, USD/JPY Rejects 200DMA, EUR/CAD Tests 7-Year Trendline - US Market Open
2019-10-29 13:40:00
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Tested, Can Gold Bulls Break Through?
2019-10-29 12:31:00
Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More
2019-10-29 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Weekly Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & Oil
2019-10-28 16:30:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
SPX Drops on Trade War Headlines

SPX Drops on Trade War Headlines

2019-10-29 16:16:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

US-China Trade War Talking Points:

  • Reports from US Officials cite that phase-one of the US-China trade deal may not be signed at Chile's APEC summit
  • US stocks drop along with a spike in USDCNH

The S&P 500 is pushing to new highs this week, but trade headlines are now injecting a fresh round of uncertainty for traders this morning as Reuters reports that the anticipated “phase-one” of the US-China trade deal may not be signed at APEC as previously expected. The S&P 500 lost momentum as the report crossed the wires.

SPX (5-Min Chart)

SPX Drops on Trade War Headlines

Along with a drop in US equities the Yuan is gaining against the USD as USDCNH spikes above 7.065 on the headline. The report from Reuters also noted that while the trade deals “phase-one” may not be signed at Chile’s APEC Summit, progress is still being made between the two countries. However, markets reacted negatively to this headline as progress in talks has been walked back numerous times in the past and uncertainty remains about solid progress being made.

USDCNH (5-Min Chart)

SPX Drops on Trade War Headlines

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss Ahead of FOMC
US Dollar Drops on Consumer Confidence Miss Ahead of FOMC
2019-10-29 14:18:00
GBP/USD Muted, USD/JPY Rejects 200DMA, EUR/CAD Tests 7-Year Trendline - US Market Open
GBP/USD Muted, USD/JPY Rejects 200DMA, EUR/CAD Tests 7-Year Trendline - US Market Open
2019-10-29 13:40:00
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Testing Support as Rate Decisions Loom
2019-10-29 09:30:00
