SPX Drops on Trade War Headlines
US-China Trade War Talking Points:
- Reports from US Officials cite that phase-one of the US-China trade deal may not be signed at Chile's APEC summit
- US stocks drop along with a spike in USDCNH
The S&P 500 is pushing to new highs this week, but trade headlines are now injecting a fresh round of uncertainty for traders this morning as Reuters reports that the anticipated “phase-one” of the US-China trade deal may not be signed at APEC as previously expected. The S&P 500 lost momentum as the report crossed the wires.
SPX (5-Min Chart)
Along with a drop in US equities the Yuan is gaining against the USD as USDCNH spikes above 7.065 on the headline. The report from Reuters also noted that while the trade deals “phase-one” may not be signed at Chile’s APEC Summit, progress is still being made between the two countries. However, markets reacted negatively to this headline as progress in talks has been walked back numerous times in the past and uncertainty remains about solid progress being made.
USDCNH (5-Min Chart)
