EUR/USD Biased Lower as High Importance Data and Events Near
2019-10-29 10:42:00
2019-10-29 10:42:00
Ethereum and EUR/USD Price Outlook for Further Gains
2019-10-28 18:04:00
2019-10-28 18:04:00
Near-term Trade Setups in AUD/USD, GBP/USD & USD/CAD
2019-10-29 19:48:00
2019-10-29 19:48:00
British Pound Gains Hold as General Election Comes into Focus - Brexit Latest News
2019-10-29 14:20:00
2019-10-29 14:20:00
GBP/USD Muted, USD/JPY Rejects 200DMA, EUR/CAD Tests 7-Year Trendline - US Market Open
2019-10-29 13:40:00
2019-10-29 13:40:00
US-China Trade War Crushes FDI in Latest Sign of Real-World Hit
2019-10-29 03:00:00
2019-10-29 03:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Bull Flag Tested, Can Gold Bulls Break Through?
2019-10-29 12:31:00
2019-10-29 12:31:00
Technical Outlook Ahead of FOMC for USD-pairs, Gold & More
2019-10-29 12:00:00
2019-10-29 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Looks Bearish at Resistance Ahead of FOMC
2019-10-29 18:30:00
2019-10-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Slip Back as Market Looks Nervously to US Stockpiles
2019-10-29 05:56:00
2019-10-29 05:56:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Oct 01 when Bitcoin traded near 8,335.87.
2019-10-25 17:23:00
2019-10-25 17:23:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC Surges as Bulls Take a Stand, Death Cross Looms
2019-10-25 17:00:00
2019-10-25 17:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Looks Bearish at Resistance Ahead of FOMC

2019-10-29 18:30:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
Crude Oil Price Outlook:

  • Crude oil prices received a bump last week, approaching $57 a barrel
  • Still, demand concerns have flared as global growth shows continued signs of slowing
  • That said, crude oil could fall under pressure in the coming days if the Fed is less dovish than anticipated

Crude Oil Price Outlook Looks Bearish at Resistance Ahead of FOMC

Crude oil finds itself at a crossroad as price approaches the 200-day moving average, but fundamentals look to keep the commodity in check. In October, however, OPEC announced it would reduce output in 2020 due to lower demand forecasts – a byproduct of slowing global growth. Consequently, crude oil rallied to trendline resistance around $57 and could look to reclaim the 200-day moving average and continue higher.

That said, Wednesday’s Fed meeting could look to derail the commodity’s rebound. A 25-basis point cut is widely expected, but market participants are less confident in the subsequent forecast. With that in mind, there is potential for the Fed to disappoint the market. Should the central bank signal October’s cut marks the end of a “mid-cycle adjustment,” it could translate to weaker growth forecasts.

With Hong Kong’s economy slipping into recession, weakening retail sales data in the United States and worrisome growth forecasts from various intergovernmental economic bodies, the argument for a global recession has only firmed. Therefore, crude’s demand outlook - and by extension price - could falter in the weeks ahead should the Fed offer a relatively hawkish lean.

Crude Oil Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (January – October) (Chart 1)

Crude Oil Price Chart Daily

In the meantime, a descending trendline from October 2018 and the 200-day moving average will look to keep crude oil prices under $58. If technical barriers and the fundamental landscape align to push crude lower, initial support will look to reside around an ascending band of support from late 2018. The band precedes horizontal support around $51 which has helped buoy prices since June. Further, IG client positioning suggests crude prices may continue lower.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

Read more:Amazon Earnings and Consumer Appetite, Will Trade Wars Steal Christmas?

