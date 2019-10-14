We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-14 12:30:00
EUR/USD Price Weekly Forecast: Buyers Shy Away From Pivotal levels
2019-10-14 09:31:00
GBP/USD Dips, USD/TRY Extends Rally, AUD/USD at Lows - US Market Open
2019-10-14 13:15:00
Sterling (GBP) Rally Stalls as Brexit Negotiations Intensify - Webinar
2019-10-14 11:50:00
USD/JPY May Reverse as AUD/USD Follows Post US-China Trade Talks
2019-10-13 23:00:00
Asia Stocks Jump As Trade Hopes Endure, Trump-Liu Meet Eyed
2019-10-11 05:03:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Prices Bounce, Can Bulls Continue to Push?
2019-10-14 14:00:00
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-14 12:30:00
Will Risk Trends Extend Charge and EURUSD Reverse with Trade War News?
2019-10-14 12:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Give Back Gains as Brexit Optimism Wanes
2019-10-14 05:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Rally Fizzles as Bearish 'Death Cross' Begins to Form
2019-10-08 09:57:00
Sterling (GBP) Rally Stalls as Brexit Negotiations Intensify - Webinar

2019-10-14 11:50:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Brexit – Sterling Price, Charts and Analysis - Webinar

  • EU Council meeting on Thursday/Friday is now key.
  • Queen’s speech confirms ‘free trade and friendly cooperation’ with EU

Brand New Q4 2019 GBP and USD Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

Sterling (GBP) in a Holding Pattern Ahead of EU Council Meeting

UK asset markets are marginally lower as the week opens after some of last week’s heavy gains were pared back. The Brexit optimism of last week has dissipated after weekend commentary from the EU that much work is still needed from the UK to get a deal. Today’s Queen speech is likely to be voted down by Parliament – the ruling Conservative Party no longer have a majority – while upcoming UK data over the week will remain in the shadows of Brexit talks.

The EU Council meeting on Thursday and Friday will be the last time that a Brexit deal can be agreed on before the October 31 deadline and a Brexit extension is highly likely, deal or no-deal.

If a Brexit deal is reached, Sterling will rally further, while in the equity space, the domestically-focused FTSE 250 should outperform the export-focused FTSE 100. GBPUSD looks to initial support at 1.2502 from the 38.2% Fib retracement, while resistance is off the 200-dma and the 50% fib retracement around 1.2670.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (March - October 14, 2019)

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling and Brexit – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

