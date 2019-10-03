We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
S&P 500 Threatens Broader Risk Aversion...Before Trade Wars Spread to US-EU
2019-10-03 01:41:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
JPY Outperforms, CHF Drops to Parity, GBP Volatility is Coming - US Market Open
2019-10-02 13:30:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: EU Tariffs & ISM Services
2019-10-02 21:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report
2019-10-03 08:02:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Gold Spiked on Easing Bets, Crude Oil Prices Fell on Growth Risks
2019-10-03 03:30:00
Canadian Dollar Tumbles With Crude Oil, USD/CAD Clears Resistance
2019-10-02 23:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-01 17:10:00
Bitcoin IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long Bitcoin since Nov 07 when Bitcoin traded near 6,477.27.
2019-10-01 05:23:00
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX as he discusses a wide range of topics with emphasis on psychology, trade execution, and risk management with the goal of helping traders improve performance here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/602330483?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Might be worth reading this article again...@DailyFX @DailyFXedu 🧐🤔 A Guide to Safe-Haven Currencies and How to Trade Them https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/education/trading_tips/daily_trading_lesson/2018/12/13/safe-haven-currencies.html?ref-author=Cawley
  • Who should you take at face value to avoid #FOMOintrading? @JohnKicklighter https://t.co/n6il8QaQnN
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone Retail Sales (YoY) (AUG) due at 09:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 2.0% Previous: 2.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-03
  • BoE September statement " The labour market does not appear to be tightening further, with official and survey measures of employment growth softening"
  • Importantly, the PMI surveys have indicated that the UK jobs market is easing (one of the seemingly bright sparks in the economy)
  • French Finance Minister Le Maire states that if the US rejects the hand we have extended in Airbus trade dispute we are ready to respond with sanctions
  • UK Services surprise contraction - IHS Markit "At current levels the surveys point to GDP falling by 0.1% in the third quarter which, coming on the heels of a decline in the second quarter, would mean the UK is facing a heightened risk of recession" $GBP https://t.co/tkKqG8Q6Mo
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to learn about how you can become a better trader. Register here: https://t.co/WeWGKtdlyz https://t.co/mEyjPlHIOu
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 GBP Markit/CIPS UK Composite PMI (SEP) due at 08:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 50.0 Previous: 50.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-03
Gold Price Outlook: Boosted by Risk Sentiment, Eyes US NFP Report

2019-10-03 08:02:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Gold (XAU) Price, Charts and Analysis

  • Gold bounces back as Equity markets crumble.
  • US Labor Report (NFP) the next market driver.

Q3 2019 Gold Forecast and Top Trading Opportunities

Gold (XAU) Bounces Back on Growing Recession Fears

The price of gold has moved back to the $1,500/oz. level after hitting a mid-week low of $1,460/oz. as global recession fears continue to spook the market. Equity took the brunt of the sentiment shift, while risk-on currencies – AUS, NZD and CAD - were also hammered lower. The recent US ISM manufacturing print hit a decade low, adding fuel to the recent risk-off move, while Wednesday’s WTO ruling that the US can impose tariffs on USD7.5 billion of EU goods has heightened fears of further trade war disruptions.

Gold is marking time either side of $1,500/oz. and the 20-day moving average, with a cluster of lows between $1,485/oz. and $1,495/oz. providing a zone of support. Below here there is support off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $1,463.5/oz. To the upside, $1,510 - $1,512/oz. is the first level of resistance gold needs to overcome before $1,536/oz. comes into play. Gold will need to close above this level to break the recent downtrend pattern and set itself up for a run at the recent six-and-a-half high at $1,557/oz.

Gold Price Daily Chart (March – October 3, 2019)

IG Client Sentiment data show that 65.0% of retail traders are net-long of gold, a bearish contrarian indicator. See how daily and weekly shifts in positioning change trader sentiment.

Live Data Coverage: US Non-Farm Payrolls - Webinar – Friday 12.15 GMT

How to Trade Gold: Top Gold Trading Strategies and Tips

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

Related Articles

Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
Asia Stocks Hit As US-Europe Trade Tensions Add to Investor Woes
2019-10-03 04:59:00
US Dollar Uptrend on SGD Reinforced by Singapore PMI Contraction
US Dollar Uptrend on SGD Reinforced by Singapore PMI Contraction
2019-10-03 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Index Headed for a Repeat of 2018?
2019-10-02 20:00:00
Airbus WTO Ruling Sends European Stocks Falling
Airbus WTO Ruling Sends European Stocks Falling
2019-10-02 19:29:00
