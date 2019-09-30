We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Outlook: Price May Change its Current Direction
2019-09-30 09:38:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar
2019-09-30 11:34:00
Sterling Technical Forecast: British Pound Breaks Down Ahead of Q4
2019-09-30 11:23:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
British Pound Downtrend May Hasten, Yen Could Gain on Risk Aversion
2019-09-29 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Extends Trend, Gold Threatens to Reverse, Stocks Just Exude Breakout Risk
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Dow, Dollar and Other Risk Assets Weigh Politics Against Trade and Growth
2019-09-30 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: BTC/USD May Correct Higher After Testing Multi-Month Low
2019-09-27 14:31:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @JWagnerFXTrader 's #webinar at 9:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT at the US market opening bell. Register here: https://t.co/9pXwJzGj54 https://t.co/MtHQ3O8T0A
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 98.12%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wA95kmPhu0
  • President Trump calls for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Schiff to be arrested for treason
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.46% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.48% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VMZMaN8a61
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy?Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/Di0vbQpIm4
  • Eyes on Gold as it tests $1484, particularly those who have joined the crowded long trade $XAU https://t.co/0jJFt2r9wK
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (YoY) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.0% Previous: 1.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index EU Harmonized (MoM) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (YoY) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 1.3% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Consumer Price Index (MoM) (SEP P) due at 12:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.0% Previous: -0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-30
Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar

Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar

2019-09-30 11:34:00
Nick Cawley, Analyst
Share:

Brexit News and Sterling (GBP) News, Charts and Analysis – Webinar

  • Sterling quiet, PMIs on the horizon.
  • Bullish technical signal flashing on the FTSE.

Q3 2019 GBP Forecasts and Top Trading Opportunities

UK PM Johnson to Address the Conservative Faithful as Brexit Drags on

A busy week for Conservative MPs who will be dividing their time between Parliament and the Party Conference in Manchester. It is expected that the Chancellor will announce fresh spending plans to help boost the economy, while Brexit planning continues. Rumors still swirl that a deal is starting to come together although it may not be soon enough if, as expected, Parliament again tries to tie Boris Johnson’s hands.

GBPUSD remains around 1.2300 ahead of the latest round of UK PMIs. The manufacturing sector is weak, as it is in Europe, while the composite PMI is teetering on the divide (50) between recession and expansion. At the end of the week, the latest US non-farm payroll report will be watched closely to see if the greenback can continue its move higher.A ‘head and shoulders’ pattern is also forming, normally a signal of lower prices.

GBPUSD Price Daily Chart (January – September 30, 2019)

Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar

Brexit Glossary: Brexit Jargon and Terms Explained

The FTSE 100 chart is also showing another closely watched technical signal. The 20-day moving average has now pushed above the 200-day ma, a ‘golden cross’, a set-up that indicates higher prices as short-term momentum dominates market thinking.

FTSE 100 Daily Price Chart (January – September 30, 2019)

Sterling (GBP) Price - Brexit Drivers and a FTSE 'Golden Cross' - Webinar

The IG Client Sentiment Indicator shows retail traders are 71.0% net-long GBPUSD, a bearish contrarian bias.

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling and the FTSE 100 – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author at nicholas.cawley@ig.comor via Twitter @nickcawley1.

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Suffers as US Dollar Hits 2019 Peak, AUD Eyes Possible RBA Surprise - US Market Open
Euro Suffers as US Dollar Hits 2019 Peak, AUD Eyes Possible RBA Surprise - US Market Open
2019-09-30 13:04:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Remains Volatile as Brexit Rumors Swirl
Sterling (GBP) Price Remains Volatile as Brexit Rumors Swirl
2019-09-30 08:00:00
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
Asia Stocks Mixed on China Data, Weak Business Confidence HIts NZD
2019-09-30 04:49:00
Australian Dollar Slips, China Manufacturing PMI Stays In Contraction
Australian Dollar Slips, China Manufacturing PMI Stays In Contraction
2019-09-30 01:24:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.