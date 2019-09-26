We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook Bearish as EUR/USD Attempts to Target April 2017 Lows
2019-09-26 03:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05?
2019-09-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since May 03, 2019 when USD/JPY traded near 111.08.
2019-09-26 01:23:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
Gold Prices Close to Confirming Top, Crude Oil May Resume Descent
2019-09-26 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon
2019-09-26 05:47:00
How Crude Oil Prices React to Weather-Induced Disruption Fears
2019-09-26 05:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slumps 15% as Cryptocurrency Market Crashes
2019-09-25 08:00:00
Bitcoin Price Plunges Through Support; ETH, XRP & LTC Slide Similarly
2019-09-24 20:07:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • #BOJ #Kuroda: Downside Risks For Inflation Outlook Are High. Will Continue To Carry Out Appropriate Policy Without Preconception. #JPY
  • #BOJ Governor #Kuroda says he expects inflation to pick up gradually towards the target (#CPI sustained at 2% YY). Aug CPI rate? 0.3%. BoJ balance sheet? 572,719.2 BILLION YEN.
  • #Japan #MachineTool orders volatile but Aug saw 37% YY fall ,after July's 37.1%. One more Asian number (#China #BeigeBook, #Singapore #IndustrialProduction and many more) that suggests #USChinaTradeDeal can't come too soon and, indeed, may not be enough. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/09/26/Asia-Stocks-Mixed-Data-Show-US-China-Deal-Cant-Come-Too-Soon.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY BOJ Governor Kuroda Speech due at 06:35 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-26
  • #Japan #MachineTool orders volatile but Aug saw 37% YY fall ,after July's 37.1%. One more Asian number (#China #BeigeBook, #Singapore #IndustrialProduction and many more) that suggests #USChinaTradeDeal can't come too soon and, indeed, may not be enough. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/09/26/Asia-Stocks-Mixed-Data-Show-US-China-Deal-Cant-Come-Too-Soon.html?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Cottle&utm_campaign=twr
  • Fear and greed are often identified as the main drivers of financial markets. Find out how you can manage them here: https://t.co/JhtkVOxiXN @MartinSEssex https://t.co/nT9FU1dmlD
  • JPY Japan Machine Tool Orders YY Aug: Actual: -37.0% Previous: -37.1%
  • EUR German GfK Consumer Confidence (OCT) Actual: 9.9 Expected: 9.6 Previous: 9.7
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German GfK Consumer Confidence (OCT) due at 06:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 9.6 Previous: 9.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-09-26
  • #OPEC Chief Barkindo says Saudi Arabia has almost restored bulk of #oil supply hit by this month's drone strikes.
Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon

Asia Stocks Mixed, Data Show US-China Deal Can't Come Too Soon

2019-09-26 05:47:00
David Cottle, Analyst
Share:

Asian Stocks Talking Points:

  • Major equity indexes lacked overall direction Thursday
  • There was some increased trade cheer around, but regional economic numbers continue to weaken
  • The US Dollar was supported initially but faded as the session wore on

Find out what retail foreign exchange investors make of your favorite currency’s chances right now at the DailyFX Sentiment Page

US-China trade hopes buoyed some Asia Pacific stocks Thursday but regional economic data increasingly appear to underscore the need for a near-term settlement between the two.

US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that such a deal could come ‘sooner than you think’ while adding that the US and Japan had reached an initial trade deal. However, official numbers Thursday showed Singapore’s factory output plunged 8% on the year last month, extending the bellwether republic’s manufacturing malaise into a fourth month. The collapse was much worse than the 0.1% seen in July and far below market expectations.

Can Singapore Avoid Recession?

The numbers could worsen fears that Singapore could see two quarters of negative growth- the technical definition of recession- and they come after China’s Beige Book Wednesday painted a picture of slowing growth and rising debt in the third quarter. Japan, Korea and Taiwan have all seen their economies pressured by trade’s slowdown.

Still, the Nikkei 225 was up by 0.3% with robot maker Fanuc leading the gainers. The Hang Seng up by a similar amount as its afternoon session got under way. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.7% with the ASX 200 off by 0.5%. Silver Lake Resources was the biggest faller on that index, retreating with the gold price. At the other end of the scale lottery ticket seller Jumbo Interactive caught a bid despite a lack of obvious news around the stock.

The US Dollar found early support on those trade hopes, and by the apparently limited prospect of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump making much near-term progress. However, the Greenback slipped back a little against the Japanese Yen and Australian Dollar as the session wore on, although those weak Singapore numbers kept it up against the Singapore Dollar.

Crude oil prices continued to slip back from the peaks reached earlier this month in the wake of drone strikes on Key Saudi production infrastructure. Trade hopes support this market too, of course, but Wednesday’s news of a surprise US inventory build is weighing on prices.

West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Prices, Daily Chart

Technically speaking the price is now testing support at the uptrend from August’s lows, with focus likely to be on the psychologically important $50/barrel area should falls intensify from here.

Asian Stocks, Resources for Traders

Whether you’re new to trading or an old hand DailyFX has plenty of resources to help you. There’s our trading sentiment indicator which shows you live how IG clients are positioned right now. We also hold educational and analytical webinars and offer trading guides, with one specifically aimed at those new to foreign exchange markets. There’s also a Bitcoin guide. Be sure to make the most of them all. They were written by our seasoned trading experts and they’re all free.

--- Written by David Cottle, DailyFX Research

Follow David on Twitter@DavidCottleFX or use the Comments section below to get in touch!

provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Semiconductor Stocks Look to Micron Earnings
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Semiconductor Stocks Look to Micron Earnings
2019-09-25 20:04:00
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
US Dollar is King, GBP/USD Suffers, USD/JPY May Reverse - US Market Open
2019-09-25 13:35:00
FTSE 100 & DAX Fundamental Forecast: Trump Impeachment Odds Rise
FTSE 100 & DAX Fundamental Forecast: Trump Impeachment Odds Rise
2019-09-25 11:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
Sterling (GBP) Price Action Dominated by Brexit Disarray
2019-09-25 10:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Japan 225
Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
USD/JPY
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.