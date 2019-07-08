US Dollar Muted, German Recession Unavoidable, USDTRY Soars - US Market Open

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – US Dollar Muted, German Recession Unavoidable, USDTRY Soars
DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts
USD: Major FX pairs are once again holding relatively tight ranges with the USD mixed across the G10 space. The greenback has held onto its NFP inspired gains with the basket consolidating above the 97.00 handle as US 10yr yields maintain a foothold above 2%. Little in the way of notable events today with eyes focusing on Fed Chair Powell’s testimony on Wednesday.
EUR: Subdued price action for the Euro which is hovering near Friday lows. Eyes on for a break below 1.12, which could exacerbate further losses in the pair, however, option markets imply that any losses would be gradual. Sentix investor confidence index plunged in July, while the sub-index for Germany fell to the lowest level in a decade, which in turn has seen the Sentix Director state that a recession in Germany appears to be unavoidable. Elsewhere, dovish commentary from ECB’s Couere dented the Euro after noting that the central bank could restart QE if needed.
TRY: President Erdogan’s decision to fire its central bank chief provided yet another reminder that central bank independence in Turkey is non-existent. In reaction to this, USDTRY gapped higher by 2.8%. While it is evident who has control over monetary policy, risks will turn towards whether the central bank delivers faster and larger rate cuts than what the markets currently expect. Therefore, the combination of political uncertainty keeps USDTRY risks tilted to the upside.
Source: DailyFX, Thomson Reuters
How to use IG Client Sentiment to Improve Your Trading
WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY
- “Conservatives Return to Greece, EUR Fails to Consolidate a Direction” by Daniela Sabin Hathorn , Junior Analyst
- “Currency Volatility: EURUSD, USDCAD Weekly Outlook” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
- “Euro Price Forecast: EUR/JPY Stuck in a Trendless Move – Levels to Consider” byMahmoud Alkudsi , Market Analyst
- “Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor
--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com
Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX