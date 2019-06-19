Fed Meeting Talking Points:
- Immediately following the announcement, the US Dollar sank to 96.58 from 96.90
- Investors now await the follow-up press conference from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at 18:30 GMT, 2:30 PM EST
US Dollar Sinks After June Fed Meeting Signals Potential Rate Cuts
The US Dollar is lower after the Federal Reserve held the Federal Funds rate at 2.25% to 2.50%. While expected, dissenting opinions from Fed officials and a deteriorating view of the economic outlook have bolstered the case for continued dovishness – fulfilling the market’s considerably dovish expectations. Critically, reference to “patient” policy decisions was removed from the Fed’s language – suggesting rate moves could come at a faster clip.
US Dollar Basket Price Chart (DXY): 1 - Minute Time Frame
In response, the US Dollar Basket (DXY) slid to 96.58 from 96.90.
US Dollar Basket Price Chart (DXY): Daily Time Frame
On a broader timeframe, the Dollar is approaching the 200-day moving average around 96.50 as markets now await Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference. Check back here for updates as this story develops…
--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com
