GBPUSD Price Outlook: Firm UK Jobs Data Emboldens BoE Hawks

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

GBP Analysis and Talking Points

  • Wage Growth Pick-Up Emboldens Recent BoE Hawkish Rhetoric
  • Unemployment Rate Continues to Hold 44yr Low

DATA RECAP

Claimant Count 23.2k Exp. 22.9k (Prev. 24.7k, Rev. 19.1k)

Unemployment Rate 3.8% Exp. 3.8% (3.8%)

Employment Change 32k Exp. 10k (Prev. 99k)

Average Weekly Earnings 3.1% Exp. 3.0% (Prev. 3.2%, Rev. 3.3%)

Average Weekly Earnings (Ex-Bonus) 3.4% Exp. 3.1% (Prev. 3.3%)

Wage Growth Picks Up

UK wages had risen faster than analyst expectations with the three months to April at 3.1% (Exp. 3%), while the ex-bonus component had increased by 3.4% (Exp. 3.1%), which had been boosted by a 3.8% annual jump in April (largest since May 2008). Consequently, this will likely embolden the hawkish rhetoric put forward recently by BoE’s Haldane and Saunders.

Employment Review

UK employment growth had slowed in April, albeit not as much as expected with employment growth at 32k (Exp. 10k). Perhaps more importantly, the jobless rate has remained at 44-yr lows, which in turn continues to suggest that the UK labour market remains robust.

Market Response

In response to the better than expected UK jobs report, GBPUSD reclaimed the 1.27 handle having jumped a marginal 15pips upon the release, while EURGBP edged back towards the 0.8900 level. However, while this may support the hawkish case put forward in recent days by Haldane and Saunders, given the political uncertainty regarding Brexit, it is still a stretch to believe that the BoE will be able to deliver a rate rise in 2019.

GBP/USD PRICE CHART: 1-Minute Time-Frame (Intra-day)

GBPUSD Price Outlook: Firm UK Jobs Data Emboldens BoE Hawks

Chart by IG

RECENT HAWKISH BOE RHETORIC

Haldane: BoE nearing time it will raise rates to keep inflation pressures in check

Saunders: BoE will probably need to return to neutral policy stance sooner than market expects (markets expecting cuts currently)

Please add a description for the image.

Source: DailyFX

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX