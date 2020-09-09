News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD to Reverse? Trump Call for US-China Decoupling Boosts Election Risks
2020-09-09 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Meeting as AUD/USD Recoils
2020-09-09 21:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
2020-09-09 06:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: EUR/USD Eyes ECB Meeting as AUD/USD Recoils

2020-09-09 21:30:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: EUR/USD STRENGTHENS AHEAD OF ECB RATE DECISION, AUD/USD REBOUNDS AS VOLATILITY SIMMERS

  • US Dollar drifts lower on Wednesday after gaining ground over the last six sessions
  • EUR/USD price action edges higher as traders position for the upcoming ECB decision
  • AUD/USD rebounding off the 0.7200-price level while the S&P 500 VIX Index peels back

The US Dollar traded on its back foot during Wednesday’s session and marks the first down day for the DXY Index so far this month. US Dollar bulls took a breather and sent USD price action drifting lower as market sentiment improved following the recent stumble in major stock indices. The US Dollar tends to rise during episodes of risk aversion seeing that the world reserve currency is generally viewed as a top safe-haven asset.

DXY INDEX - US DOLLAR PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (03 MAR TO 09 SEP 2020)

DXY Index Price Chart US Dollar Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Correspondingly, the noticeable recovery in trader risk appetite today likely weighed negatively on the broader US Dollar. The rebound staged by the US Dollar Index over recent trading sessions also could struggle to gain traction. This is considering technical resistance posed by the 94.00-price level, in addition to the medium-term bearish trend, which both threaten to undermine attempts by the Greenback to rally off two-year lows.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (28 APR TO 09 SEP 2020)

EUR USD Price Chart US Dollar Outlook

EUR/USD price action jumped higher on Wednesday and largely contributed to broader US Dollar weakness. EUR/USD bulls took a stand as the Euro probed its 50-day moving average ahead of the ECB rate decision due Thursday, 10 September at 12:45 GMT. Also, it is likely that the Euro climbed against its US Dollar peer on the back of reports that ECB officials have a rosier economic outlook for the EU economy, which may have fueled speculation that there might be a reduced need for more monetary stimulus later this year.

Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

AUD/USD PRICE CHART WITH VIX INDEX OVERLAID: DAILY TIME FRAME (DEC 2019 TO SEP 2020)

AUD USD Price Chart US Dollar Outlook

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

AUD/USD price action also recoiled as the pro-risk Australian Dollar bounced back against its US Dollar counterpart while market volatility subsided. This is reflected by a retracement lower in the VIX Index, or fear-gauge, which generally maintains an inverse relationship with spot AUD/USD. Another influx of risk aversion could send AUD/USD snapping back lower, but the Aussie might prolong its rebound if the VIX extends its decline.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 10% 5%
Weekly 23% -14% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

