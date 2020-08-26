USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Awaits Powell Speech at Jackson Hole

Bank of Korea leaves key interest rate unchanged at 0.50% as anticipated -BBG $USDKRW

New Zealand's stock exchange has been halted for a third consecutive day due to a potential repeat of a cyber attack -BBG $NZDUSD

Heads Up:🇺🇸 Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium due at 00:00 GMT (15min)

Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (22/AUG) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥-182.2B

The Japanese Yen may be readying to extend losses as the Nikkei 225 pressures key resistance. What obstacles does the risk-sensitive AUD/JPY face?

Is #USD readying to rise vs its #ASEAN peers? My ASEAN-based USD index continues to trade within a bullish Falling Wedge chart pattern

- #SP500 trading at record highs – could there be a risk of a reversal? - Markets closely eyeing Jerome Powell at the #JacksonHole symposium - What is the lineup for day 3 of the #RNC?

#NOK, #SEK and #AUD are expected to be the most-active #G10 FX against #USD with one-week implied volatility at 12.40, 10.35 and 9.75 respectively [delayed] -BBG