News
Euro Dollar Outlook: Price Action Stalls Ahead of FOMC
2020-08-19 11:10:00
EURUSD Clears 1.1900 and S&P 500 Hits Notches a Record, Are These Trends?
2020-08-19 03:15:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
News
Dow Jones Forecast Largely Unchanged After Fed Minutes Despite Losses
2020-08-19 20:15:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, NZD/USD Price Outlook Based on Retail Positioning
2020-08-19 04:00:00
News
Gold Price Wavers as USD Jumps Post-FOMC Minutes
2020-08-19 18:36:00
Crude Oil Prices Eye OPEC+ Meeting. Will Gold Rise on FOMC Minutes?
2020-08-19 06:00:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Prints a Fresh Yearly High, UK Inflation Picks Up
2020-08-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY Slams into August Range Lows
2020-08-19 15:30:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2020-08-18 17:35:00
US Dollar & Treasury Yields Climb on Fed Meeting Minutes

US Dollar & Treasury Yields Climb on Fed Meeting Minutes

2020-08-19 22:15:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Outlook: Fed Meeting Minutes Steer USD & Treasury Yields Higher

  • July 2020 Fed meeting minutes sparked volatility in the US Dollar and gold prices
  • Treasury yields snapped higher with the FOMC showing little appetite for capped rates
  • The USD likely catching bid also as the Fed strikes a cautious tone on economic outlook

USD price action is ripping higher and on pace to gain nearly 0.75% today measured by the US Dollar Index. A sharp rally staged by the US Dollar seems to largely coincide with the release of July 2020 FOMC minutes, which detailed less optimistic economic outlook than previously forecasted. The latest Fed meeting minutes also stated how “a more pessimistic projection was no less plausible than the baseline forecast.”

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

US Dollar Index Price Chart & Ten-Year Treasury Yield Overlaid: 1-Hour Time Frame (17 AUG TO 19 AUG 2020)

US Dollar Price Chart DXY Index and Ten Year Treasury Yield

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

This might have fueled an influx of investor risk aversion and possibly corresponded with a rise in US Dollar demand. The USD also seemed to advance alongside a sharp rally in Treasury yields. The ten-year Treasury yield jumped about 3-basis points to 0.683% and the DXY Index rebounded toward the 93.00-handle.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Slowing Fed asset purchases stands out as another potential explanation for the move. According to the FOMC minutes, there has been a welcomed improvement in financial conditions with many market functioning indicators returning to pre-pandemic levels and “purchases were conducted at the minimum pace directed” as a result.

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar Outlook July 2020 FOMC Minutes

Looking forward, there could be potential for more currency volatility across major US Dollar currency pairs. The upcoming release of monthly PMI data – a leading indicator used to gauge economic activity – stands out as one scheduled event that may create turbulence for USD price action. Better-than-expected PMI readings could restore market sentiment and risk appetite, which might weigh negatively on the Greenback.

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% 0% 1%
Weekly 6% -5% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Conversely, evidence that the US and global economy are stalling as the coronavirus pandemic lingers could help ignite a larger reversal by the US Dollar. Options-implied trading ranges are calculated using 1-standard deviation (i.e. 68% statistical probability price action is contained within the implied trading range over the specified time frame).

Keep Reading – Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

