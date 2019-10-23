We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck
2019-10-23 22:14:00
Euro Traders Beware: EUR Price Volatility & ECB Rate Decisions
2019-10-23 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/JPY, GBP/USD Rallies May Not be Finished - Positioning Shifts Around Latest Brexit Deal Progress
2019-10-23 21:30:00
GBP/USD Volatility in Freefall, US Dollar Tests 200DMA - US Market Open
2019-10-23 13:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Fall After Tesla Earnings Beat as USD/CAD Eyes 2019 Low
2019-10-23 23:00:00
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, USD, USD/JPY Ahead of FOMC: Will the Fed Deliver Another Cut?
2019-10-23 17:06:00
Gold Price Testing Support as Merging Trendlines Hint at a Breakout
2019-10-23 11:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-23 14:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bear Flag Runs into Resistance
2019-10-23 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-23 03:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • [Corr] South Korea GDP Y/Y came in at 2.0%, unchanged from the previous period while on a Q/Q basis it showed a weaker growth print at 0.4%, missing the 0.5% est.
  • The ECB rate decision is a top fundamental event risk later today. It is unlikely that they add on top of September's flood, but path of least resistance is sticking to range and retail traders are heavy bears: https://t.co/GCyvs6nYth
  • South Korea Q3 GDP shows 0.4% growth print Q/Q, missing 0.3% estimate - BBG #USDKRW
  • #Gold: Buyers have remained at bay, even with the $USD sell-off, as a bull flag formation has built around a 23.6% retracement of that recent major move.Get your $gld market update from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/tkY4716pfC https://t.co/mik1bjz3Fo
  • #BRL, #COP and the #CLP are expected to be the most active Latin American currencies vs USD with 1-week implied volatilities at 13.55, 10.30 and 10.06 respectively
  • RT @LiveSquawk: News Recap - - Some BOJ Policy Makers Want to Save Ammunition - WSJ https://t.co/zweqHl37Ij
  • Australia’s CBA Australia PMI Composite (OCT P) Actual: 50.7 Est: N/A Previous: 52.0 CBA Australia PMI Mfg (OCT P) Actual: 50.1 Est: N/A Previous: 50.3 CBA Australia PMI Services (OCT P) Actual: 50.8 Est: N/A Previous: 52.4 #AUD
  • With Tesla up nearly 20% in after-hours trading, the company has seen its market cap balloon by roughly $9b from $45.5b to $54.4b Pretty incredible short squeeze if you ask me $TSLA
  • Tomorrow holds a few high profile fundamental updates: ECB decision (mon pol) and PMIs (recession fear). But, this pales in comparison to the densely packed run of key events for next week (US and EZ GDP, FOMC decision, BOJ forecasts, Chinese industrial profits; sentiment surveys
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 AUD CBA Australia PMI Composite (OCT P) due at 22:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 52.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-23
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Fed ‘Not QE’ Grows, ECB on Deck

2019-10-23 22:14:00
Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst
Share:

US DOLLAR WILTS ON FED BALANCE SHEET GROWTH, DRAGHI’S LAST ECB MEETING EYED

  • The US Dollar took a nosedive to intraday lows following news that the Fed will increase the daily aggregate limit on overnight repos from $75 billion to $120 billion
  • USD price action could continue to edge lower as the FOMC ramps up monetary policy operations, but durable goods data and an ECB rate decision stand as more immediate threats
  • Enhance your market knowledge with our free Forecasts & Trading Guides available for download

The US Dollar gyrated throughout Wednesday’s trading session while forex traders battle over the greenback’s next direction. USD price action perked up early as uncertainty surrounding ‘Brexit Limbo’ carried over from the prior day and weighed broadly on risk appetite, which likely helped bolster the US Dollar. Although, the DXY Index – a popular basket of major US Dollar currency pairs – is currently on pace to close in the red after the greenback sank sharply following reports that the FOMC gave the NY Fed the green light to raise the limit on its overnight repo operations by $45 billion.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (SEPTEMBER 18, 2017 TO OCTOBER 23, 2019)

US Dollar Price Chart Technical Analysis

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Shifting focus to the US Dollar’s technical backdrop, a weekly chart of the DXY Index brings to light the greenback’s bearish rising wedge pattern etched out since early 2018. USD price action throughout the rest of the week will stand to confirm the break below rising trend support – or conversely – indicate that the recent trendline breach is a mere “fake-out breakout.”

That said, the US Dollar enjoys confluent support nearby which is provided by its 50-week simple moving average and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of its trading range since last year. If this technical zone fails to keep the US Dollar afloat, the next line of defense is highlighted by the 100-week exponential moving average and 200-week SMA near the 96.00 handle.

US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (OCTOBER 23, 2019 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Price Chart USD Slides as FOMC Raises Repo Limit

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

As mentioned previously, the announcement that the Federal Reserve will increase the daily aggregate limit of its overnight repo operation from $75 billion to $120 billion effective October 24 to November 14 sent the US Dollar swooning. I noted in the US Dollar Price Volatility Report published earlier this week that the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet expansion was a threat to the greenback as greater liquidity (i.e. supply of dollars) stands to drag USD price action lower. Today’s reaction to news that the FOMC plans on beefing up its repo operations underscores this plausible factor’s contribution to the US Dollar’s recent slide.

FED VS ECB BALANCE SHEET COMPARISON: EASY MONEY SPIGOT FLOWING SMOOTHLY

Fed Balance Sheet and ECB impact on Spot EURUSD Price Chart

Furthermore, considering that EUR/USD comprises nearly 60% of the DXY Index, the direction of the most heavily traded currency pair stands to drive the US Dollar more broadly. It is worth noting that the last ECB meeting revealed the central bank’s restart of quantitative easing to the tune of EUR20 billion per month. This is widely overshadowed by the near $200 billion added to the Fed’s balance sheet since mid-September as the FOMC injects cash into markets amid recent repo market turmoil.

US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY & TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

US Dollar Price Volatility Implied Trading Ranges EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY

Nevertheless, US Dollar overnight implied volatility is roughly in-line with recent averages. EUR/USD is expected to be particularly volatile during Thursday’s trading session owing largely to EUR Price Volatility & ECB Rate Decisions. GBP/USD is still expected to be the most volatile major US Dollar currency pair as Brexit uncertainty lingers.

USD/JPY overnight implied volatility of 4.4% falls in the bottom 15th percentile of readings taken over the last 12-months and is also below its 20-day average of 5.7%. This seems peculiarly low ahead of high-impact event risk (listed on the DailyFX Economic Calendar) surrounding the release of September US Durable Goods Orders due Thursday at 12:30 GMT, which could materially sway FOMC interest rate cut expectations and USD price action in turn. I pointed out earlier this month that USDJPY price outlook is bearish with the prospect of more FOMC rate cuts on the horizon.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD in Brexit ‘Limbo’
2019-10-22 22:42:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week
US Dollar Price Volatility Report & Trading Ranges for Next Week
2019-10-19 00:08:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Will China GDP Spark Havens?
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Will China GDP Spark Havens?
2019-10-17 20:34:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
EUR/USD
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.