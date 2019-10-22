GBP/USD and EUR/GBP in Focus After Second Reading Brexit Vote Passes, Timetable Vote Fails

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2019-10-22 12:38:00
Market Sentiment Broadly Positive | Webinar
2019-10-22 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Tests 1.30– Cable Break or Bend
2019-10-22 16:08:00
GBP/USD Drops as Government Threatens Election, Canadian Dollar Unfazed by Election - US Market Open
2019-10-22 13:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
GBP/USD Shorts Unchanged Despite Rally, Japanese Yen Flips to Short - COT Report
2019-10-21 08:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Maintain Bull Flag Continuation Pattern - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-22 14:30:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Gold Prices Creep Down, US-China Trade Hopes Buoy Risk Appetite
2019-10-22 06:07:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
Real Time News
  • According to overnight swaps, teh probability of an ECB HIKE on Thursday is 25.5%. By the Jan 23, 2020 meeting, there is a 16.3% chance of a hike and 27.7% probability of a cut. Hard to tell if it is the pricing instrument or the market that is so confused at this point...
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.03% Germany 30: -0.50% France 40: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/eeZulKcCsv
  • I do think it's a net positive that Parliament passed Boris Johnson's #Brexit deal brokered with the EU despite timetable rejection. Now that there seems to be majority support for a Withdrawal Agreement, why would the EU27 refuse another delay and force a no-deal departure? $GBP
  • #Aussie Price Outlook: Australian #Dollar Surges into Trend Resistance - $AUDUSD - https://t.co/LZta0XRvGM https://t.co/1xZ6LJB8hn
  • #Cryptocurrency update: $BTCUSD 8,217.90 (+0.05%) $ETHUSD 173.08 (-0.72%) $BCHUSD 228.87 (-1.06%) $XRPUSD 0.2951 (+1.79%) $LTCUSD 54.340 (-0.31%)
  • $USDCAD: A prior support zone that runs from 1.3132-1.3150 remains of interest for such a thesis. Get your USD/CAD technical analysis from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/NrGW6el7aQ https://t.co/dQzuD51FH9
  • RT @HouseofCommons: The Speaker, John Bercow, has said that the technical term used for the current status of the European Union (Withdrawa…
  • Pound Sterling trading near session lows after British MPs rejection of PM Boris Johnson's #Brexit deal timetable $GBPUSD 1.2878 (-0.62%) $EURGBP 0.8639 (+0.42%) $GBPJPY 139.70 (-0.76%) https://t.co/7Rro8exPSO
  • RT @britainelects: Westminster voting intention: CON: 37% (+6) LAB: 24% (-4) LDEM: 19% (+2) BREX: 11% (-2) via @DeltapollUK, 18 - 21 Oct…
  • House of Commons Speaker Bercow: Brexit legislation is "in limbo"
GBP/USD and EUR/GBP in Focus After Second Reading Brexit Vote Passes, Timetable Vote Fails

2019-10-22 18:39:00
Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst
British Pound Forecast:

  • The British Pound swung wildly following a series of votes that are critical in the Brexit proceedings
  • Following the votes, the UK is left in a familiarly uncertain position with time winding down
  • View our Brexit Timeline for the full chain of events leading to today’s votes

British Pound volatility surged amid a series of Brexit votes on Tuesday. In the first of two votes, Prime Minister Boris Johnson received preliminary approval for his Brexit deal from members of parliament – passing 329 to 299. The motion’s success saw GBP/USD ticker modestly higher, but price action was tempered as market participants awaited the second and more-important vote, a fast-tracked Brexit timetable.

The second vote, referred to as the program motion, saw the Pound swing wildly as anticipation ahead of the results boiled over. The program motion vote did not pass, however, with 308 ayes to 322 noes. Consequently, GBPUSD plummeted before reclaiming some ground to trade around 1.2924.

GBPUSD Price Chart: 1 – Minute Time Frame (October 22) (Chart 1)

GBPUSD Price Chart Brexit Vote

Meanwhile, EURGBP surged to nearly 0.8640 before falling to rest around the 0.8619 mark. Evidently, the failed vote and the Pound’s reaction suggests market participants perceive heightened odds of a no-deal Brexit.

EURGBP Price Chart: 1 – Minute Time Frame (October 22) (Chart 2)

EURGBP Price Chart Brexit Vote

In response to the failed vote, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the next steps are “to intensify preparations for a no-deal Brexit” and “pause legislation until the EU has made up its mind about a delay.” Given the dwindling timeframe ahead of the October 31 deadline, the Prime Minister’s suggestion of a pause in legislation does raise some questions. It could be argued such a pause would result in the UK being left without an alternative when the deadline arrives, essentially forcing a no-deal Brexit to occur.

Across the English Channel, the European Commission said President Donald Tusk is consulting EU leaders on extending the Brexit deadline to January 31, 2020 after the UK government lost the fast-track vote in Tuesday’s parliamentary session. Now, discussions between EU and UK officials will have to take place in addition to President Tusk’s EU-wide consultation. While the Brexit outcome seems entirely uncertain at this time, one theme is likely to persist - sustained volatility for the British Pound and its various crosses.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Junior Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

