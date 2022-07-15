News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Upbeat US Retail Sales as Fed Plans for Restrictive Policy
2022-07-15 00:30:00
EURUSD Breaches Parity as the US Dollar Continues to March Higher
2022-07-14 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Spills into Last Lines of Support
2022-07-14 16:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks as Risk-Off Sentiment Dominates Markets, Commodities Slump
2022-07-14 15:15:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Retreat as Rate Hike Bets Keep Investors on Edge
2022-07-14 13:36:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Sink as CPI Jump Bolsters Fed Hike Bets
2022-07-13 15:19:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Looks Set to Test Multi-Month Support
2022-07-14 09:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Following US CPI Raises Potential for RSI Buy Signal
2022-07-14 00:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2022-07-14 18:35:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-14 14:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Eyes September 1998 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2022-07-14 21:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-14 14:50:00
More View more
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Upbeat US Retail Sales as Fed Plans for Restrictive Policy

EUR/USD Vulnerable to Upbeat US Retail Sales as Fed Plans for Restrictive Policy

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD trade back above parity as it bounces back from a fresh yearly low (0.9952), but the update to the US Retail Sales report may drag on the exchange rate as the Federal Reserve shows a greater willingness to implement a restrictive policy.

Advertisement

EUR/USD Vulnerable to Upbeat US Retail Sales as Fed Plans for Restrictive Policy

EUR/USD manages to hold above the December 2002 low (0.9859) even as a growing number of Fed officials show a greater willingness to push the benchmark interest rate above neutral, but the bearish momentum behind the exchange rate looks poised to persist as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in oversold territory.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

At the same time, the update to the US Retail Sales report may generate a bearish reaction in EUR/USD as private sector consumption is expected to rebound 0.8% in June, and a positive development may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to adjust the forward guidance for monetary policy as Governor Christopher Wallerinsists that “further increases in the target range will be needed to make monetary policy restrictive.

As a result, EUR/USD may face headwinds ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on July 21 as the Governing Council prepares to implement a 50bp rate hike, and the different pace in normalizing monetary policy may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the FOMC steps up its effort to combat inflation.

In turn, EUR/USD may continue to trade to fresh yearly lows as it tracks the negative slope in the 50-Day SMA (1.0483), but the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long the pair for most of 2022.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 74.13% of traders are currently net-long EUR/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.87 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 2.23% higher than yesterday and 2.59% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.64% lower than yesterday and 1.91% higher from last week. the rise in net-long interest has fueled the crowding behavior as 72.80% of traders were net-long EUR/USD earlier this week, while the rise in net-short position comes as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly low (0.9952).

With that said, a rebound in US Retail Sales may drag on EUR/USD as it raises the Fed’s scope to implement a restrictive policy, and the exchange rate may attempt to test the December 2002 low (0.9859) as long as the RSI holds below 30.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD initiates a series of lower highs and lows as it traders to a fresh yearly low (0.9952), with Relative Strength Index (RSI) sitting in oversold territory for the fourth time in 2022.
  • The weakness in EUR/USD is likely to persist as long as the RSI holds below 30, with a break/close below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.9910 (78.6% retracement) to 0.9950 (50% expansion) raising the scope for a test of the December 2002 low (0.9859).
  • Failure to defend the October 2002 low (0.9685) may push EUR/USD towards the September 2002 low (0.9608), with the next area of interest coming in around 0.9530 (61.8% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Eyes September 1998 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Eyes September 1998 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2022-07-14 21:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Following US CPI Raises Potential for RSI Buy Signal
Gold Price Rebound Following US CPI Raises Potential for RSI Buy Signal
2022-07-14 00:30:00
USD/CAD Reverse Ahead of Yearly High as BoC Delivers 100bp Rate Hike
USD/CAD Reverse Ahead of Yearly High as BoC Delivers 100bp Rate Hike
2022-07-13 21:30:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to Hold Above Parity Opens Up December 2002 Low
EUR/USD Forecast: Failure to Hold Above Parity Opens Up December 2002 Low
2022-07-13 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish