USD/CAD Forecast: Decline from June High Mirrors Price Action from May

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Slips Despite Treasury Yield Bump and Crude Oil Jumps on Supply Woes
2022-06-28 05:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: API Data Eyed as Energy Traders Fly at Night Amid EIA Debacle
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Gain Following Sentiment Boost from China
2022-06-28 13:23:00
Dow and Dollar Price Action Far Too Restrictive, Seasonality Faces Key Themes and Event Risk
2022-06-28 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Grinds into Quarter-End as the Big Move Awaits
2022-06-28 18:30:00
Gold Technical Price Forecast: XAU/USD Approaching Key Technical Levels, Impending Breakout?
2022-06-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/JPY Edging Higher, GBP/USD Eyes BoE’s Bailey
2022-06-28 11:16:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Fades as Momentum Builds for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. New Highs for Both?
2022-06-29 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-28 15:30:00
More View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Decline from June High Mirrors Price Action from May

USD/CAD Forecast: Decline from June High Mirrors Price Action from May

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD appears to be mirroring the price action from last month as it quickly pulls back from a fresh yearly high (1.3079), and the exchange rate may face a further decline over the coming days amid the failed attempts to retrace the decline from the November 2020 high (1.3371).

Advertisement

USD/CAD Forecast: Decline from June High Mirrors Price Action from May

USD/CAD looks poised to push back below the 50-Day SMA (1.2810) after the advance from the monthly low (1.2518) failed to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory, and the exchange rate may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows over the remainder of the week as the bullish momentum abates.

As a result, USD/CAD may track the June range ahead of the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision on July 13 as the ongoing rise in Canada’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) puts pressure on the central bank to normalize monetary policy at a faster pace, and it remains to be seen if Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. will step up their efforts to combat inflation as the “the Governing Council is prepared to act more forcefully if needed to meet its commitment to achieve the 2% inflation target.”

Until then, USD/CAD may continue to give back the monthly low (1.2518) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week, and a further decline in the exchange rate may lead to a flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous month.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 40.69% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.46 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 7.82% higher than yesterday and 38.41% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.22% higher than yesterday and 7.17% lower from last week. The jump in net-long interest has alleviated the tilt in retail sentiment as 38.27% of traders were net-long USD/CAD last week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate comes up against the 50-Day SMA (1.2810).

With that said, USD/CAD may largely mirror the price action from May as it extends the decline from the yearly high (1.3079), and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the monthly low (1.2518) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the May high (1.3077) as it climbed to a fresh yearly high (1.3079) earlier this month, but the exchange rate appears to be mirroring the price action from last month following the failed attempt to close above the 1.3030 (50% expansion) to 1.3040 (50% expansion) region.
  • In turn, USD/CAD may continue to give back the advance the monthly low (1.2518) as it failed to push the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into overbought territory, but need a close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion) along with a move below the 50-Day SMA (1.2810) to bring the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) area back on the radar.
  • A move below the 200-Day SMA (1.2674) opens up the 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2510 (78.6% retracement), which largely lines up with the monthly low (1.2518).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Waning Bets for RBA Rate Hike in July
AUD/USD Outlook Mired by Waning Bets for RBA Rate Hike in July
2022-06-29 00:30:00
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
USD/JPY Rate to Track Treasury Yields Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-06-28 00:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test 50-Day SMA
2022-06-23 21:30:00
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
2022-06-23 00:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bearish