News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Post-FOMC Plunge Searches For Support
2022-01-27 18:30:00
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
News
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
NZD/USD Rate Eyes September 2020 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD depreciates for six consecutive days as the Federal Reserve unveils a more detailed exit strategy, and the exchange rate may attempt to test the September 2020 low (0.6512) as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits in oversold territory.

NZD/USD Rate Eyes September 2020 Low as RSI Sits in Oversold Territory

NZD/USD clears the November 2020 low (0.6589) as it trades to a fresh yearly low (0.6570), and the oversold reading in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action seen during the previous month.

The weakness in NZD/USD looks poised to persist until the RSI climbs back above 30 to indicate a textbook buy signal, and it seems as though developments coming out of the US will continue to sway the exchange rate amid the limited reaction to the larger-than-expected rise in New Zealand’s Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for New Zealand

Nevertheless, heightening price pressures may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to further normalize monetary policy as the headline reading for inflation climbs to 5.9% from 4.9% per annum in the fourth quarter of 2021 to mark the highest reading since 1990, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will raise the official cash rate (OCR) at its next meeting on February 23 after delivering back-to-back rate hikes last year.

Until then, NZD/USD may continue to depreciate as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from earlier this week, and the tilt in retail sentiment looks poised to persist as traders have been net-long NZD/USD since mid-November.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 66.77% of traders are currently net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.01 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.50% lower than yesterday and 2.13% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.25% lower than yesterday and 2.83% lower from last week. The decline in net-long interest has done little to alleviate the crowding behavior as 66.10% of traders were net-long NZD/USD earlier this week, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly low (0.6570).

With that said, NZD/USD may attempt to test the September 2020 low (0.6512) as the RSI pushes below 30, with the oversold reading in the oscillator likely to be accompanied by a further decline in the exchange rate like the price action seen during the previous month.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, NZD/USD traded to a fresh 2021 low (0.6701) in December even as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) recovered from oversold territory, with the broader outlook tilted to the downside as both the 50-Day SMA (0.6783) and 200-Day SMA (0.6997) reflect a negative slope.
  • NZD/USD now appears to be on track to test the September 2020 low (0.6512) as it clears the November 2020 low (0.6589), but need a break/close below the 0.6570 (61.8% expansion) region to bring the 0.6470 (50% retracement) to 0.6480 (78.6% expansion) area on the radar, with the next zone of interest coming in around 0.6370 (50% retracement) to 0.6430 (78.6% expansion).
  • However, lack of momentum to break/close below the 0.6570 (61.8% expansion) region may pull the RSI out of oversold territory, with a move above the 0.6630 (50% expansion) to 0.6640 (23.6% expansion) area opening up the 0.6690 (38.2% expansion) to 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

