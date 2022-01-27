News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Post-FOMC Plunge Searches For Support
2022-01-27 18:30:00
EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fresh Highs Suggest Buying Dips
2022-01-27 17:05:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Reversal, 1800 Snap Back on FOMC
2022-01-27 15:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD Nosedives After Fed Meeting
2022-01-27 14:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
USD/CAD Rallies Toward Monthly High Ahead of US PCE Report

USD/CAD Rallies Toward Monthly High Ahead of US PCE Report

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD trades to a fresh weekly high (1.2743) as the Bank of Canada (BoC) sticks to the sidelines at its first meeting for 2022, and fresh data prints coming out of the US economy may push the exchange rate towards the monthly high (1.2814) as inflation is expected to increase for the fourth consecutive month.

USD/CAD Rallies Toward Monthly High Ahead of US PCE Report

USD/CAD extends the advance from the start of the week as the Federal Reserve unveils a more detailed exit strategy, and evidence of persistent inflation may put pressure on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to implement a series of rate hikes as the central bank insists that “it will soon be appropriate to raise the target range for the federal funds rate.”

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for US

The update to the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index may generate a bullish reaction in the US Dollar as the Fed’s preferred gauge for inflation is expected to increase to 4.8% from 4.7% per annum in November, which would mark the highest reading since 1983.

As a result, the US Dollar may continue to outperform its Canadian counterpart as the Fed appears to be on track to unload its balance sheet later this year, and a further appreciation in USD/CAD may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen during the previous year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 62.98% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.70 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 11.55% lower than yesterday and 27.01% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.87% higher than yesterday and 17.73% higher from last week. The decline in net-long position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as USD/CAD trades to a fresh weekly high (1.2743), while the rise in net-short interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 67.05% of traders were net-long the pair earlier this week.

With that said, the update to the US PCE Price Index may fuel the recent advance in USD/CAD if it shows another uptick in inflation, and the decline from the December high (1.2964) may turn out to be a correction in the broader trend as the FOMC lays out a more detailed exit strategy.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD traded to a fresh 2021 high (1.2964) in December even as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) diverged with price, but the exchange rate reversed course following the failed attempt to test the December 2020 high (1.3009), with the exchange rate dipping below the 200-Day SMA (1.2500) for the first time since November.
  • However, the string of failed attempts to close below the moving average has fueled the advance from the monthly low (1.2450), with the break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2650 (78.6% expansion) bringing the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) area on the radar.
  • A break above the monthly high (1.2814) opens up the overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion), with the next region of interest coming in around 1.2980 (61.8% retracement) to 1.3030 (50% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

