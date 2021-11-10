USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by Bear Flag Formation

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Poised for New Leg Lower
2021-11-10 13:00:00
USD & Cross Asset Reaction to US CPI, AUD Headwinds Ahead of Jobs Report
2021-11-10 10:32:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs
2021-11-10 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-10 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Updates: Hot Inflation's Impact on USD, Gold, Bitcoin, & Stocks
2021-11-10 19:15:00
S&P 500, Gold, Oil, Dollar, BTC: Macro Techs
2021-11-10 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shrugs Off Row Over MPs' Second Jobs
2021-11-10 09:10:00
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.35%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.60%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/ku3cLEfM3o
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: US Dollar Jumps to Yearly Highs on the Back of Weak 30-Year Treasury Auction $USD $DXY Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/11/10/US-Dollar-Jumps-to-Yearly-Highs-on-the-Back-of-Weak-30-Year-Treasury-Auction.html…
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: -0.00% Germany 30: -0.27% France 40: -0.30% Wall Street: -0.48% US 500: -0.67% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9nLl7VI6C3
  • 🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (OCT) Actual: $-165B Expected: $-179B Previous: $-62B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • $NQ getting going, as well here. grinding channel support yday, check back for res overnight. $USD jumps - rates up - Nasdaq hit there's still a lot of air in this thing https://t.co/PyvFFzZxEz
  • and the deeper pullback in stocks $ES $SPY $SPX #ES_F https://t.co/C98ijv7cOU https://t.co/nGREhjcoSg
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Monthly Budget Statement (OCT) due at 19:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $-179B Previous: $-62B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-10
  • Gold prices broke out to fresh four-month highs on the back of a really strong inflation print this morning. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/HKLfQZ6n96 https://t.co/38oO648swq
  • $EURUSD fresh low - slides below 1.1500 - catapults $USD up to fresh yearly high https://t.co/Uoe97G08U1 https://t.co/ONn4eu8wgP
  • Boom - fresh yearly high in $USD https://t.co/bjCgFziBQz https://t.co/a8GaxkWClZ
USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by Bear Flag Formation

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by Bear Flag Formation

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD attempts to retrace the initial decline following the update to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the start of the month as it struggles to trade back above the 200-Day SMA (1.2472).

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rate Outlook Mired by Bear Flag Formation

USD/CAD slipped to a fresh weekly low (1.2387) even as the headline US CPI reading jumped to its highest level since 1990, and the exchange rate may continue to carve a series of lower highs and lows over the coming days as it appears to be trading within a bear flag formation.

As a result, USD/CAD may face a further decline if it manages to break the opening range for November, but the larger-than-expected uptick in the US CPI seems to be curbing the recent weakness in the exchange rate as it puts pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement higher interest rates sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen if the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will react to the stickiness in inflation as the central bank is slated to update the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) at its next interest rate decision on December 15, and a forward shift in the interest rate dot-plot may prop up US yields throughout the remainder of the year with Chairman Jerome Powell and Co. on track to winddown the emergency measures over the months ahead.

Until then, USD/CAD may continue to give back the advance from the monthly low (1.2352) as it struggles to trade back above the 200-Day SMA (1.2472), but a further decline in the exchange rate may continue to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 70.26% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 2.36 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 6.99% lower than yesterday and 9.95% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 16.06% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest has helped to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 75.04% of traders were net-long USD/CAD last week, while the rise in net-short position comes as the exchange rate struggles to trade back above the 200-Day SMA (1.2472).

With that said, USD/CAD may continue to give back the advance from the start of the month as it starts to carve a series of lower highs and lows, and a bear flag formation may unfold over the coming days if the exchange rate manages to break of the opening range for November.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, USD/CAD cleared the January high (1.2881) in August as an inverse head-and-shoulders formation took shape, with the development indicating a shift in the broader trend as the 50-Day SMA (1.2533) established a positive slope.
  • However, the moving average has negated the upward trend as USD/CAD failed to take out the August high (1.2949), with the exchange rate taking out the July low (1.2303) in October as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dipped below 30.
  • In turn, a bear flag formation has taken shape a USD/CAD struggles to trade back above the 200-Day SMA (1.2472), but need a close below the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2410 (23.6% expansion) to 1.2440 (23.6% expansion) to open up the 1.2360 (100% expansion) region, which lines up with channel support.
  • The continuation pattern may unfold if USD/CAD manages to take out the November low (1.2352), with a move below the October low (1.2288) bringing the 1.2250 (50% retracement) to 1.2260 (38.2% expansion) area on the radar.
  • However, the bear flag formation may unravel if USD/CAD climbs above the 200-Day SMA (1.2472) to push above the 1.2510 (78.6% retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2620 (50% retracement) to 1.2660 (78.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD to Defend Monthly Opening Range on Upbeat Australia Jobs Report
AUD/USD to Defend Monthly Opening Range on Upbeat Australia Jobs Report
2021-11-09 20:00:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
2021-11-08 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish