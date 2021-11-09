AUD/USD to Defend Monthly Opening Range on Upbeat Australia Jobs Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Coinbase, DoorDash, Aurora Cannabis – Quarterly Earnings Results
2021-11-09 21:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-09 19:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Technical Breakout Nears - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-11-09 18:55:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
Has the US Dollar Reached a Near-term Top? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-11-09 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-11-09 20:39:00
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Join @ddubrovskyFX at 19:00 EST/00:00 GMT for a webinar on what other traders' buy/sell bets say about price trends. Register here: https://t.co/AzOQip9B3r https://t.co/Dhh5FBtewa
  • WTI noticeably higher on the day, with the commodity making a fresh push toward $85 $CL_F #OOTT https://t.co/dw3e7SFAkK
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Silver: -0.60% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/jnRr8fl9bZ
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 88.71%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 80.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/uvxhuv9oTy
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.12% France 40: 0.08% Germany 30: 0.01% Wall Street: -0.30% US 500: -0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zVjM4DWjQG
  • US Dollar Price Action Pre-CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/11/09/US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EURUSD-EUR-USD-GBPUSD-GBP-USD-USDJPY-USD-JPY.html https://t.co/behfMo6jwS
  • US Treasury Sec. Yellen: - Infrastructure and social spending will lead to higher rates of US productivity $USD $DXY
  • On Thursday 11 November the newly appointed Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the MTBPS (forecasted fiscal policy outlook), watched closely by local and foreign investors alike. Get your market update from @WVenketas here:https://t.co/MuhKz935G3 https://t.co/KLZ6zS5vcP
  • Bitcoin easing slightly off of session highs after briefly trading through $68,000 #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/9xrROjsRFS
  • Canadian #Dollar Outlook: $USDCAD Rally Stalls- #Loonie Levels - https://t.co/I0m8WgDpdK https://t.co/R6Df0YVWYv
AUD/USD to Defend Monthly Opening Range on Upbeat Australia Jobs Report

AUD/USD to Defend Monthly Opening Range on Upbeat Australia Jobs Report

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD appears to have reversed course following the failed attempt to trade above the 200-Day SMA (0.7548), but fresh data prints coming out of the Australia may curb the recent decline in the exchange rate as job growth is expected to bounce back in October.

Advertisement

AUD/USD to Defend Monthly Opening Range on Upbeat Australia Jobs Report

AUD/USD carves a bearish outside day candle as it gives back the advance from the start of the week, and the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the October low (0.7192) as it appears to be on track to snap the opening range for November.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Australia

However, AUD/USD may attempt to defend the monthly low (0.7360) as Australia’s Employment report is anticipated to show the economy adding 50K jobs in October, while the Unemployment Rate is seen widening to 4.8% from 4.6% during the same period as discouraged workers return to the labor force.

A positive development may push the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to adopt a hawkish forward guidance as the central bank removes its yield-curve control (YCC) program, and it remains to be seen if the central bank will show a greater willingness to implement higher interest rates sooner rather than later as “the decision to discontinue the yield target reflects the improvement in the economy and the earlier-than-expected progress towards the inflation target.

At the same time, a weaker-than-expected employment report may produce headwinds for the Australian Dollar as it encourages the RBA to retain the current policy at the next interest rate decision on December 7, but a further decline in AUD/USD may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 53.35% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.14 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 3.39% lower than yesterday and 12.48% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.23% higher than yesterday and 15.66% lower from last week. The rise in net-long interest has fueled the flip in retail sentiment as 42.81% of traders were net-long AUD/USD during the final days of October, while the decline in net-short position comes as the exchange rate gives back the advance from the start of the week.

With that said, fresh data prints coming out of the Australia may curb the recent decline in AUD/USD as job growth is expected to recover, but the exchange rate may continue to give back the advance from the October low (0.7192) if it snaps the opening range for November.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, AUD/USD traded to fresh yearly lows in the second-half of 2021 as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) slipped below 30 for the first time since March 2020, but lack of momentum to test the August low (0.7106) sparked a near-term correction in the exchange rate, with the pair approaching the 200-Day SMA (0.7548) as it cleared the September high (0.7478).
  • However, the failed attempt to trade above the moving average has pushed AUD/USD back below 0.7440 (23.6% expansion), but need a close below the 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7380 (61.8% retracement) region to bring the 0.7290 (23.6% expansion) area on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7210 (78.6% retracement), which lines up with the October low (0.7192), with a break below the September low (0.7170) opening up the 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% expansion) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
USD/JPY Outlook: Bull Flag Pattern Unravels Following Four Day Decline
2021-11-09 16:30:00
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
EUR/USD to Stage Larger Recovery on Break of Monthly Opening Range
2021-11-08 20:30:00
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
Gold Price Rally Eyes September High with US Yields Under Pressure
2021-11-08 15:00:00
Oil Fails to Fill Price Gap Even as OPEC+ Retains Production Schedule
Oil Fails to Fill Price Gap Even as OPEC+ Retains Production Schedule
2021-11-04 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish