NZD/USD Fails to Test October High Ahead of NZ Employment Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
ASX 200 Drops as RBA Ditches Yield Target Before BoE and the Fed. Where To for Australian Stocks?
2021-11-02 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-02 08:30:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-01 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price & Silver Technical Analysis: Testing Near-term Uptrends
2021-11-02 13:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Falling Ahead of BoE, Fed Meetings
2021-11-02 09:10:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-11-01 20:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-01 19:55:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq 100 are edging to fresh record highs early in the NY session with the FOMC rate decision ahead Wednesday. DailyFX's @JohnKicklighter discusses what can happen between now the Fed! https://t.co/rO2ajZBrY1
  • Watching $DVN and $OVV earnings today after the close, bullish on both names over the medium term $XOP
  • Bullish the entire energy complex, though more skewed towards the E&P https://t.co/2pU7nYh79S
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.22% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.26% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.97% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UZPRrv3ITx
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.71% US 500: 0.25% France 40: 0.21% Wall Street: 0.11% FTSE 100: -0.54% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iUut2Quywk
  • This is a tool to watch during and after the FOMC rate decision tomorrow - the CME's FedWatch measure which determines probabilities of rate moves from Fed Fund futures. Chance of a June 2022 rate hike: 59% https://t.co/ZYTmyJnme8
  • $USDMXN rejected at resistance ahead of the Fed https://t.co/VUrzz6K1to
  • The Rand has surrendered all of its recent gains in the last two weeks as a massive reversal took shape. Get your $USDZAR market update from https://t.co/UW74kmFlcw
  • If you are into the more active emerging market currencies, take a look at $USDZAR (Dollar - South African Rand). Big inverse head-and-shoulders pattern that is currently at the neckline. Breaking 15.50 though still a Fed consideration for me https://t.co/TTzkUE4jTY
  • it appears that the car rental business is a good business to be in, even if there's no signed deal with $TSLA Avis up over 100% this morning $CAR earnings blew out yday but this move is something else https://t.co/Pv9KSY8JTo
NZD/USD Fails to Test October High Ahead of NZ Employment Report

NZD/USD Fails to Test October High Ahead of NZ Employment Report

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD fails to defend the range bound price action from the previous week as it gives back the advance from the start of the month, and fresh data prints coming out of New Zealand may keep the exchange rate under pressure as job growth is expected to slowdown in the third quarter of 2021.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Fails to Test October High Ahead of NZ Employment Report

NZD/USD appears to be reversing course after failing to test the October high (0.7219) during the previous week, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may continue to show the bullish momentum abating as it continues to fall back from overbought territory.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for New Zealand

At the same time, New Zealand’s Employment report may drag on the exchange rate as the update is anticipated to show job growth increasing 0.4% after expanding 1.0% in the three-months through June, while the jobless rate is expected to narrow to 3.9% from 4.0% during the same period.

Signs of a slowing recovery may encourage the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) to revert to a wait-and-see approach after delivering a dovish rate hike at the October meeting, and the central bank may keep the official cash rate (OCR) at 0.50% following its first meeting in 2022 as “the economy is expected to have contracted sharply as a result of the recent COVID-related restrictions.”

As a result, it seems as though the RBNZ will take a gradual approach in normalizing monetary policy as “employment is expected to remain at around its maximum sustainable level,” and Governor Adrian Orr and Co. may continue to prepare New Zealand households and businesses for higher interest rates as “monetary policy stimulus will need to be reduced to maintain price stability and maximum sustainable employment over the medium term.

In turn, the recent weakness in NZD/USD may end up being short-lived if the Federal Reserve stays on track to “increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage‑backed securities by at least $40 billion per month,” but a further advance in the exchange rate may fuel the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 35.83% of traders are currently net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.79 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 6.11% lower than yesterday and 4.87% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 2.94% higher than yesterday and 4.70% lower from last week. The decline in net-long position comes as NZD/USD struggles to defend the range bound price action from the previous week, while the decline in net-short interest has done little to alleviate the tilt in retail sentiment as 38.73% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, NZD/USD may face headwinds ahead of the Fed rate decision on November 3 as New Zealand’s employment report is anticipated to show a slowdown in job growth, and the failed attempt to test the October high (0.7219) may generate a larger pullback in the exchange rate as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to fall back from overbought territory.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, a head-and-shoulders formation materialized in the first quarter of 2021 as NZD/USD slipped below the 50-Day SMA (0.7050) for the first time since November, with the exchange rate pushing below the 200-Day SMA (0.7097) for the first time since June 2020 to trade to a fresh yearly low (0.6805) in August.
  • Nevertheless, NZD/USD reversed course ahead of the November 2020 low (0.6589) amid the failed attempt to close below the 0.6810 (38.2% expansion) region, with the exchange rate taking out the September high (0.7170) during the previous month as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) pushed above 70 during the same period.
  • Nevertheless, NZD/USD appears to be reversing course after failing to test the October high (0.7219), and lack of momentum to hold above the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7070 (61.8% expansion) to 0.7110 (38.2% expansion) may push the exchange rate towards the 50-Day SMA (0.7050) as the RSI continues to fall back from overbought territory.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 0.6990 (23.6% retracement), with a move below the 0.6940 (50% expansion) to 0.6960 (38.2% retracement) region opening up the 0.6870 (50% retracement) area.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
EUR/USD Rate Marks Largest One-Day Rally Since May on Hawkish ECB
2021-10-28 19:00:00
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
Gold Price Susceptible to Rebound in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-28 14:00:00
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
Oil Price Susceptible to Larger Pullback as RSI Sell Signal Emerges
2021-10-27 19:00:00
USD/JPY Correction to Persist Amid Weakness in US Treasury Yields
USD/JPY Correction to Persist Amid Weakness in US Treasury Yields
2021-10-27 15:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bullish