USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Norwegian Krone Jumps as US Dollar Weakens Ahead of US CPI. Will EUR/NOK Break Lower?
2021-10-13 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Market Remains Vulnerable
2021-10-13 14:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Wall Street Indices at Risk as Retail Trades Go Long
2021-10-13 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
USD Lifted, Gold Dips on Upside Inflation Surprise
2021-10-13 13:05:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2021-10-13 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal
2021-10-13 19:00:00
Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin- Trade Levels Post-CPI
2021-10-13 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.34% FTSE 100: 0.29% France 40: 0.17% Germany 30: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4o6DR4oQLN
  • EUR/USD running right up to resistance at 1.16 following this morning's US CPI data $EURUSD https://t.co/INVVdq4Lqx
  • US banks and asset managers have kicked off the Q3 earnings season and it’s been another impressive quarter for both JP Morgan and Blackrock. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/ByQLqF3laT https://t.co/oZrh7Julz4
  • RT @g20org: The Press Conference of the 4th #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors' Meeting co-chaired by Finance Minister Danie…
  • President Biden: - We need to invest in making more of our products in the United States - The United States' capacity for producing must be improved
  • AUD/USD continues to struggle to break above Tuesday's high of 0.73846. Support below at 0.7365 $AUDUSD https://t.co/V0keiiIGF5
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.24% Gold: 1.76% Oil - US Crude: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/qZ3FofngDf
  • he US Dollar is pulling back after another failed test at resistance this morning, which followed a strong CPI reading. Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/HecNyjAZS6 https://t.co/pJ6uRX5xv4
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.94%, while traders in USD/JPY are at opposite extremes with 75.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/vQcTspFJQk
  • FOMC Minutes: - Local contacts indicate that bottlenecks could linger until 2022 or later - Various participants suggested that a complete recovery to pre-pandemic labor market conditions seems unlikely
USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal

USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal

David Song, Strategist

Japanese Yen Talking Points

USD/JPY struggles to extend the four day rally amid the kneejerk reaction to the unexpected uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a near-term pullback in the exchange rate if it falls back from overbought territory to establish a textbook sell signal.

Advertisement

USD/JPY Rate Rally Vulnerable to RSI Sell Signal

USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh monthly high (113.81) to largely track the recent weakness in longer-dated US Treasury yields, with the exchange rate showing a limited reaction to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes even as “participants foresaw rapid growth this year, and several highlighted that the economy had shown resilience in the face of the recent wave of infections.

The transcript from the September meeting suggests the FOMC is on track to scale back monetary support as “participants generally saw the risks to the outlook for economic activity as broadly balanced,” and its seems as though the central bank is on track to switch gears later this year as “participants noted that if a decision to begin tapering purchases occurred at the next meeting, the process of tapering could commence with the monthly purchase calendars beginning in either mid-November or mid-December.

As a result, speculation for an imminent shift in Fed policy may keep USD/JPY afloat as the Bank of Japan (BoJ) continues to carry out its Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE) Program with Yield Curve Control (YCC), but a further advance in the exchange rate may fuel the tilt in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/JPY rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows only 26.34% of traders are currently net-long USD/JPY, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 2.80 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 0.41% lower than yesterday and 17.98% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.65% higher than yesterday and 25.23% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest could be a function of profit taking behavior as USD/JPY pulls back from a fresh monthly high (113.81), while the rise in net-short position has fueled the tilt in retail sentiment as 30.67% of traders were net-long the pair at the start of the week.

With that said, USD/JPY may continue to exhibit the bullish trend from earlier this year amid the diverging paths between the FOMC and BoJ, but looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a near-term pullback in the exchange rate if it falls back from overbought territory to offer a textbook sell signal.

USD/JPY Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/JPY rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The broader outlook for USD/JPY remains constructive as it trades to fresh yearly highs in the second half of 2021, with the 200-Day SMA (108.55) indicating a similar dynamic as it retains the positive slope from earlier this year.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI)showed a similar dynamic as the oscillator pushed into overbought territory for the first time since the first quarter of 2021, but the indicator may offer a textbook sell signal over the coming days if it pushes below 70.
  • In turn, USD/JPY appears to be reversing ahead of the November 2018 high (114.23) amid the lack of momentum to push above the Fibonacci overlap around 113.80 (23.6% expansion) to 114.30 (23.6% retracement), and failure to retain the recent series of higher highs and lows may push the exchange rate back towards the 112.40 (61.8% retracement) to 112.80 (38.2% expansion) region as the bullish momentum abates.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 111.10 (61.8% expansion) to 111.60 (38.2% retracement), with a move below the 50-Day SMA (110.41) opening up the 109.40 (50% retracement) to 110.00 (38.2% expansion) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Outlook Confined by Defined Range
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Outlook Confined by Defined Range
2021-10-13 15:00:00
AUD/USD Rate to Face Another Decline in Australia Employment
AUD/USD Rate to Face Another Decline in Australia Employment
2021-10-12 19:00:00
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Further Losses as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
EUR/USD Vulnerable to Further Losses as RSI Flirts with Oversold Zone
2021-10-12 14:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
USD/JPY Rate Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2021-10-11 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish