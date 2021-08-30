AUD/USD Threatens Descending Channel Ahead of Australia GDP Report

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Fed and ECB Accommodative as Euro Opens Flat
2021-08-30 09:22:00
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead?
2021-08-29 01:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
US Dollar Weakens as Dovish Fed Lifts Stocks, Bonds, Commodities and Other Currencies. Where To From Here?
2021-08-30 06:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs
2021-08-30 11:00:00
S&P 500 to Stay Bid as Fed Decouples Taper, Rate Hike Risk
2021-08-27 22:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Prices Pullback after Breaking above $1,800
2021-08-30 08:00:00
US Dollar Weakens as Dovish Fed Lifts Stocks, Bonds, Commodities and Other Currencies. Where To From Here?
2021-08-30 06:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Pound Forecast: Sterling Setups for the Week Ahead, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-08-30 11:00:00
Sterling Tech Forecast: GBP/USD Jumps During Powell Speech
2021-08-29 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; Jackson Hole Preview
2021-08-26 16:05:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • AUD/USD has come up against trendline resistance after reversing ahead of the November 2020 low (0.6991). Get your $AUDUSD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/HQB5QFNlz4 https://t.co/gpt1WaUSHD
  • Cardano not yet able to take out the psychological level at 3.0000, but bulls have kept up with defense so far, giving a higher low around 2.7228 #Cardano #CardanoADA https://t.co/Fr9GveqemD https://t.co/j6y8MpdUGl
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.12% Gold: -0.19% Oil - US Crude: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Zg2DzdFoiF
  • 🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: -8.5% Previous: -2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-30
  • 🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY (JUL) Actual: -8.5% Previous: -1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.50%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 74.20%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/4dcV6Q093f
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.14% Gold: -0.13% Oil - US Crude: -0.52% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/3sKcgI724B
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Pending Home Sales YoY (JUL) due at 14:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-08-30
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.20% Germany 30: 0.19% FTSE 100: 0.18% US 500: 0.16% Wall Street: 0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kaLxdEc5rF
  • DXY pullback deepening and bringing to light a vulnerable trend. Trend-line support is being put to the test. Get your DXY market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/tBd92t43US https://t.co/n3urtsWoOH
AUD/USD Threatens Descending Channel Ahead of Australia GDP Report

AUD/USD Threatens Descending Channel Ahead of Australia GDP Report

David Song, Strategist

Australian Dollar Talking Points

AUD/USD has come up against trendline resistance after reversing ahead of the November 2020 low (0.6991), and the update to Australia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report may generate a breakout in the exchange rate as the economy is expected to grow at a record pace.

Advertisement

AUD/USD Threatens Descending Channel Ahead of Australia GDP Report

AUD/USD appears to be responding to the descending channel from earlier this year as it struggles to extend the advance following the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium, and the exchange rate may continue to track the downward trend as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) retains a wait-and-see approach for monetary policy.

Image of DailyFX Economic Calendar for Australia

It remains to be seen if Australia’s GDP report will sway the RBA as the economy is projected to expand 9.2% per annum in the second quarter of 2021, which would mark the fastest pace of growth since the data series began in 1960, and a positive development may put pressure on Governor Philip Lowe and Co. to switch gears as the “central scenario was still that the Australian economy would grow strongly again next year.

However, the RBA seems to be on a preset course as the board plans to “continue with the bond purchase program at a reduced rate of $4 billon a week, once the second $100 billion of purchases is complete in September 2021,” and a lackluster GDP report may keep AUD/USD within a downward trend as Governor Lowe and Co. warn that “the current virus outbreaks and lockdowns had interrupted the recovery.”

In turn, the deviating paths for monetary policy may produce headwinds for AUD/USD ahead of the next RBA rate decision on September 7 as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears, but a further recovery in the exchange rate may generate a shift in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for AUD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 50.84% of traders are currently net-long AUD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.03 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is unchanged than yesterday and 39.70% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is unchanged than yesterday and 38.89% higher from last week. The decline in net-long interest comes as AUD/USD struggles to extend the advance following the Fed symposium, while the rise in net-short interest has alleviated the crowding behavior as 64.98% of traders were net-long the pair last week.

With that said, AUD/USD may attempt to break out of the descending channel from earlier this year as Australia’s GDP report is anticipated to show a robust recovery, but a lackluster development may keep Aussie Dollar within the bearish formation as the 50-Day SMA (0.7388) continues to reflect a negative slope, with the trajectory in the moving average largely aligning with the downward trend in exchange rate.

AUD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of AUD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • There appears to be a shift in the broader trend as AUD/USD sits below the 200-Day SMA (0.7603) for the first time in over a year, with the decline in the exchange rate pushing the Relative Strength Index (RSI) into oversold territory for the first time since March 2020.
  • At the same time, the 50-Day SMA (0.7388) has developed a negative slope as AUD/USD trades within a descending channel, with the trajectory of the moving average largely aligning with the downward trend in exchange rate.
  • However, AUD/USD has bounced back from channel support followed the failed attempt to close below the 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% expansion) region, with the exchange rate coming up against trendline resistance following the break above the 0.7290 (23.6% expansion) area.
  • In turn, the 0.7370 (38.2% expansion) to 0.7380 (61.8% retracement) region sits on the radar, with a move above the 50-Day SMA (0.7388) opening up the 0.7440 (23.6% expansion) region.
  • Nevertheless, failure to hold above the 0.7290 (23.6% expansion) area may keep AUD/USD within the descending channel, with a move below the Fibonacci overlap around 0.7180 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7210 (78.6% retracement) bringing the 0.7130 (61.8% retracement) to 0.7140 (23.6% expansion) region back on the radar.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA amid Hawkish Fed Guidance
NZD/USD Struggles to Clear 50-Day SMA amid Hawkish Fed Guidance
2021-08-26 14:00:00
Oil Extends Bullish Price Action as US Inventories Fall for Third Week
Oil Extends Bullish Price Action as US Inventories Fall for Third Week
2021-08-25 20:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of Fed Economic Symposium
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of Fed Economic Symposium
2021-08-25 14:00:00
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance Ahead of Fed Symposium
EUR/USD Susceptible to Dovish ECB Guidance Ahead of Fed Symposium
2021-08-24 20:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed