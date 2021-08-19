NZD/USD Rate Selloff Sends RSI Towards Oversold Territory

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2021-08-19 14:00:00
EUR/USD Crumbles to a 9-Month Low, Breaks Below 1.1700
2021-08-19 07:53:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Bulls & Bears Clashing at Key Support
2021-08-17 22:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Takes a Nasty Tumble to Stage Thursday Trade, EURUSD Holds 1.1700 Despite FOMC Minutes
2021-08-19 05:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, DAX 30 Forecasts: Technical Analysis, Retail Bets Flash Warnings
2021-08-19 04:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Make or Break Time for Bulls - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-08-19 17:35:00
Gold Prices Drop as US Dollar Approaches Fresh 2021 High
2021-08-19 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Plummets Through Trend Support- Cable Risk
2021-08-19 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Searches for Support After Fall
2021-08-19 08:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Index Doji at Triangle Resistance; USD/JPY Struggles Out of Wedge
2021-08-18 21:40:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Massive Naspers-related corporate action and record trading volumes forced a late start to trading yesterday for the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Get your market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/hKEz5EdLxH https://t.co/ykwCGxbw1t
  • After tumbling through the $65 handle, WTI extends losses and falls as low as $62.65 $WTI #Oil $CL_F https://t.co/Rt7hQoKJ1X
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.13% Gold: -0.49% Silver: -1.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/0DrfVMcxpI
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.02%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 66.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cfWGRHTRa9
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.22% France 40: 0.20% Germany 30: 0.19% US 500: -0.08% Wall Street: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/U56lnzLpv6
  • US Dollar Index breaks out to a fresh 9 month high, now trading above 93.5 $USD $DXY https://t.co/UxSLXyJd6O
  • Sterling is threatening a pivot below a key technical support zone at 1.3675.Get your $GBP market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/gvQliokLXX https://t.co/45Uyt9pKXc
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 78 counterparties take $1.109 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/VZbzoJodI3
  • $NZDJPY is down 6 consecutive trading sessions and attempting to break the floor on a head-and-shoulders pattern. Current low is the midpoint of the past 9 month range https://t.co/vfYoi7OgfW
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 84.00%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 66.46%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iHpmhww8k3
NZD/USD Rate Selloff Sends RSI Towards Oversold Territory

NZD/USD Rate Selloff Sends RSI Towards Oversold Territory

David Song, Strategist

New Zealand Dollar Talking Points

NZD/USD extends the decline following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate decision on the back of US Dollar strength, and recent price action indicates a further decline in the exchange rate as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the month.

Advertisement

NZD/USD Rate Selloff Sends RSI Towards Oversold Territory

NZD/USD has taken out the July low (0.6881) as the RBNZ kept the official cash rate (OCR) at the record-low of 0.25%, and the New Zealand Dollar may continue to depreciate against its US counterpart as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to switch gears.

In contrast, the renewed lockdowns across Asia/Pacific may keep the RBNZ on the sidelines as “the need to reinstate COVID-19 containment measures in some regions highlights the serious health and economic risks posed by the virus,” and the central bank may stick to the same script at its next meeting on October 6 as “the Committee remains alert to the supply disruptions that COVID-19 can create.”

Nevertheless, it seems as though it will be a matter of time before the RBNZ normalizes monetary policy as Governor Adrian Orr and Co. acknowledge that “New Zealand economy had rebounded more strongly than most countries,” and the central bank appears to be on track to lift the OCR off of the record-low as “the Committee agreed that their least regrets policy stance is to further reduce the level of monetary stimulus.”

Until then, NZD/USD may continue to give back the advance from the November 2020 low (0.6589) as it out the July low (0.6881), but a further decline in the exchange rate may fuel the recent flip in retail sentiment like the behavior seen earlier this year.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for NZD/USD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 60.80% of traders are currently net-long NZD/USD, with the ratio of traders long to short standing at 1.55 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 4.89% lower than yesterday and 18.89% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.10% lower than yesterday and 14.55% lower from last week. The rise in net-long position has fueled the shift in retail sentiment as 45.78% of traders were net-long NZD/USD last week, while the decline in net-short position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as the exchange rate trades to a fresh yearly low (0.6809).

With that said, recent price actionindicates a further decline in NZD/USD as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from the start of the month, and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may indicate a further decline in the exchange rate if the oscillator pushes into oversold territory for the second time in 2021.

NZD/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of NZD/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Keep in mind, a head-and-shoulders formation materialized in the first quarter of 2021 as NZD/USD pushed below the 50-Day SMA (0.6998) for the first time since November, and the decline from the yearly high (0.7465) may turn out to be a change in the broader trend as the exchange rate trades below the 200-Day SMA (0.7108) for the first time since June 2020.
  • In turn, NZD/USD continue to give back the advance from the November 2020 low (0.6589) as the 50-Day SMA (0.6998) now reflects a negative slope, and looming developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) may show the bearish momentum gathering pace if the oscillator pushes into oversold territory for the second time in 2021.
  • Need a break/close below 0.6810 (38.2% expansion) to open up the 0.6700 (38.2% retracement) to 0.6710 (61.8% expansion) region, with the next area of interest coming in around 0.6640 (23.6% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
EUR/USD Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2021-08-19 14:00:00
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
Oil Price Slides Towards July Low as US Output Rises for Second Week
2021-08-18 20:00:00
AUD/USD Rate Tracks Descending Channel Ahead AU Employment Report
AUD/USD Rate Tracks Descending Channel Ahead AU Employment Report
2021-08-18 14:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
USD/JPY Rate Defends August Range as Fed Taper Talk Persists
2021-08-17 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Bearish