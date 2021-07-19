USD/CAD Rally Sends RSI Into Overbought Zone for Second Time in 2021

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal
2021-07-19 06:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, DAX 30, US Dollar, Euro, ECB, Bitcoin, Elon Musk
2021-07-19 14:00:00
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Gold Prices Down with Stocks as the US Dollar Gains on Haven Demand
2021-07-19 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Crude oil has dropped through an 8-month trendline support on one of the biggest daily losses in a year with a serious swell in volume. $CL_F https://t.co/KgrUc9bYR0
  • BoE's Mann: - The BoE will have to be wary of spillover effects from US policy tightening - Global growth is expected to decrease sharply in 2023 & 2024
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.21% Silver: -2.47% Oil - US Crude: -6.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dKqw2C52Bq
  • BoE's Mann: - It is difficult to determine if negative rates or additional QE would be the correct policy move right now
  • BoE's Mann: - Negative interest rates are difficult to dismiss - According to my research, negative rates are often deployed too late to aid struggling economies
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.63% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.79% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.91% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/2Nzh34T3C7
  • Technical Levels: US #Dollar, #Euro, #Loonie, #Kiwi, #Gold, #Oil & #Bitcoin - https://t.co/F8QtLhEnb1
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.20% France 40: 0.18% FTSE 100: -0.02% US 500: -1.52% Wall Street: -2.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/NQOFKDVZ2Z
  • US President Biden: - Most price increases were expected and to be temporary - Made clear to Powell that the Fed is independent and should take steps he deems needed - Remains vigilant about potential unchecked inflation $USD $SPX $NDX $RUT
  • USD/CAD extends the advance following the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision to trade above the 200-Day SMA (1.2626) for the first time in a year. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/VWJDdukIxX https://t.co/09S5QKWi6x
USD/CAD Rally Sends RSI Into Overbought Zone for Second Time in 2021

USD/CAD Rally Sends RSI Into Overbought Zone for Second Time in 2021

David Song, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Talking Points

USD/CAD extends the advance following the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision to trade above the 200-Day SMA (1.2626) for the first time in a year, with recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicating a further appreciation in the exchange rate as the oscillator climbs above 70 to push into overbought territory.

Advertisement

USD/CAD Rally Sends RSI Into Overbought Zone for Second Time in 2021

USD/CAD climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2808) amid headlines that the Biden administration is considering changes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and fresh data prints coming out of the Canada may keep the exchange rate afloat as household spending is expected to contract for the second month.

Image of DailyFX economic calendar for Canada

Canada Retail Sales are projects to fall 3.0% in May after declining 5.7% the month prior, and a dismal development may produce headwinds for the Canadian Dollar as it limits the BoC’s scope to wind down its emergency measures. In turn, the BoC may revert to a wait-and-see approach as “the Bank now expects GDP growth of around 6 percent in 2021 – a little slower than was expected in April,” and Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. may merely attempt to buy time at the next interest rate decision on September 8 as “decisions regarding further adjustments to the pace of net bond purchases will be guided by Governing Council's ongoing assessment of the strength and durability of the recovery.”

Until then, USD/CAD may continue to retrace the decline from the January high (1.2881) as it trades above the 200-Day SMA (1.2626) for the first time in a year, with the weakness in the Canadian Dollar spurring a shift in retail sentiment as traders flip net-short for the first time in 2021.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for USD/CAD rate

The IG Client Sentiment report shows 48.71% of traders are currently net-long USD/CAD, with the ratio of traders short to long standing at 1.05 to 1.

The number of traders net-long is 11.03% lower than yesterday and 33.15% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.58% higher than yesterday and 41.56% higher from last week. The sharp decline in net-long position could be a function of profit-taking behavior as USD/CAD climbs to a fresh monthly high (1.2808), while the jump in net-short interest has fueled the shift in retail sentiment as 66.79% of traders were net-long the pair at the start of last week.

With that said, the rebound from the yearly low (1.2007) may turn out to be a change in the broader trend amid the shift in retail sentiment, and the overbought reading in the RSI is likely to be accompanied by a further advance in USD/CAD like the behavior seen during the previous month.

USD/CAD Rate Daily Chart

Image of USD/CAD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • The negative slope in the 200-Day SMA (1.2625) indicates a bearish outlook for USD/CAD, but the rebound from the yearly low (1.2007) may turn out to be a change in the broader trend as it trades above the moving average for the first time since July 2020.
  • Recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate a similar dynamic as the oscillator pushes into overbought territory for the second time in 2021, with the move above 70 likely to be accompanied by a further advance in USD/CAD like the behavior seen during the previous month.
  • In turn, USD/CAD appears to be on track to test the January high (1.2881), but need a close above the 1.2770 (38.2% expansion) region to bring the Fibonacci overlap around 1.2830 (38.2% retracement) to 1.2880 (61.8% expansion) on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.2980 (61.8% retracement) followed by the 1.3030 (50% expansion) to 1.3040 (50% expansion) region.

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
EUR/USD Hit with Hawkish Fed Rhetoric Ahead of US Retail Sales Report
2021-07-15 19:00:00
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
Oil Price Rebound Unravels as OPEC+ Negotiations Still Continue
2021-07-15 14:00:00
AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound on Upbeat Australia Employment Report
AUD/USD to Stage Larger Rebound on Upbeat Australia Employment Report
2021-07-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2021-07-13 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/CAD
Bullish