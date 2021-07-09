News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal

David Song, Strategist

EUR/USD Rate Talking Points

EUR/USD extends the rebound from the monthly low (1.1781) as the account of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting highlights an improved outlook for the Euro Area, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offering a textbook buy signal as the oscillator bounces back from oversold territory.

Advertisement

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal

EUR/USD retains the advance following the ECB Strategy Review as the minutes from the June meeting emphasizes that “real GDP was expected to exceed its pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2022, one quarter earlier than envisaged in the March staff projections,” with the Governing Council going onto say that “economic activity was expected to accelerate in the second half of the year as further containment measures were lifted.”

As a result, the ECB “acknowledged that incoming information and data had been favourable and bolstered confidence in the expected economic recovery, but it seems as though the Governing Council is in no rush to switch gears as the central bank stays on track to “conduct net asset purchases under the PEPP (pandemic emergency purchase programme) over the coming quarter at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of the year.

Nevertheless, ECB officials “stressed that, as a matter of symmetry and consistency in decision-making, the improved outlook should be reflected in the pace of purchases,” and signs of a more robust recovery may encourage President Christine Lagarde and Co. to discuss an exit strategy as “the improved outlook should be reflected in the pace of purchases.

In turn, EUR/USD may stage a larger rebound ahead of the next ECB interest rate decision on July 22 as the central bank upgrades its economic outlook for the monetary union, but more of the same from President Lagarde and Co. may produce headwinds for the Euro as the Governing Council relies on its emergency tools to achieve its one and only mandate for price stability.

Until then, EUR/USD may stage a larger rebound as the RSI climbs above 30 to offer a textbook buy signal, but the weakness from the start of the month has spurred another shift in retail sentiment as the IG Client Sentiment report shows 54.53% of traders are currently net-long the pair as the ratio of traders long to short stands at 1.20 to 1.

Image of IG Client Sentiment for EUR/USD rate

The number of traders net-long is 5.26% lower than yesterday and 0.04% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 3.97% higher than yesterday and 1.35% lower from last week. The marginal decline in net-long position comes even as EUR/USD extends the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (1.1781), while the decline in net-short position has helped to spur a shift in retail sentiment as 48.74% of traders were net-long the pair at the end of June.

With that said, it remains to be seen if the decline from the January high (1.2350) will turn out to be a correction in the broader trend rather than a change in market behavior as EUR/USD trades below the 200-Day SMA (1.2001) for the first time since April, but recent developments in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate a larger rebound in the exchange rate as the oscillator pushes back above 30 to offer a textbook buy signal.

EUR/USD Rate Daily Chart

Image of EUR/USD rate daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • EUR/USD trades below the 200-Day SMA (1.2001) for the first time since April as the advance from the March low (1.1704) failed to produce a test of the January high (1.2350), with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) still tracking the downward trend from earlier this year.
  • Nevertheless, EUR/USD extends the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (1.1781) as the RSI climbs back above 30 to offer a textbook buy signal, with the failed attempt to test the 1.1760 (38.2% expansion) zone pushing the exchange rate back above the 1.1810 (61.8% retracement) area.
  • Need a closing price above the 1.1860 (61.8% expansion) region to bring the Fibonacci overlap around 1.1920 (78.6% expansion) to 1.1970 (23.6% expansion) on the radar, with the next area of interest coming in around 1.2011 (100% expansion).

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Inventories Contract for Eighth Week
Oil Price Rebound Emerges as US Inventories Contract for Eighth Week
2021-07-08 20:00:00
AUD/USD Trades to Fresh 2021 Low as RBA Defines ‘Full Employment’
AUD/USD Trades to Fresh 2021 Low as RBA Defines ‘Full Employment’
2021-07-08 14:00:00
USD/CAD Rebound Unravels Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
USD/CAD Rebound Unravels Ahead of US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report
2021-07-01 15:00:00
Oil Price Resilience Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory Again
Oil Price Resilience Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory Again
2021-06-30 19:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish